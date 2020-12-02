The city of Idaho Falls has released its plan for how it will enforce the state's limits on public gathering sizes.
City police don't plan to arrest anyone for violating the orders or to police the size of gatherings at people's homes, but they will investigate and may ticket the organizers and hosts of public events that violate state and public health district COVID-19 restrictions.
The City Council passed a resolution last week declaring its intent to cite and prosecute public gatherings that violate Gov. Brad Little's "Rebound Idaho" coronavirus restrictions order. The state is currently in a modified version of Stage 2, which caps public gatherings at 10 people. Eastern Idaho Public Health has imposed additional distancing rules based on the size of a venue and requires masks for public events where people cannot remain at least six feet apart.
If police are made aware of a violation of the order, the department will work with Eastern Idaho Public Health or the city's special events coordinator to gather information such as the names and addresses of the event organizers and the hosting venue and when the event took place, the city said in a news release. Police will then investigate the event and issue a misdemeanor citation to the organizer or venue owner or submit the information to the city prosecutor for review "if a clear and significant violation is found to have occurred."
The city only plans to cite "organized public events," not private gatherings at someone's home, and police don't plan to arrest people or shut down events that may be in violation, city officials said.
City council members said last week that they viewed the resolution as a way to signal, amid rising coronavirus cases that have been stressing the hospital system, that the city was serious about enforcing that aspect of Little's order.
Event organizers are asked to work with the city's special events coordinator and contact them with any questions, and the city plans to continue to work with Eastern Idaho Public Health and others "to help educate and inform venues and organizers of the rules and regulations as stated in orders from Gov. Brad Little and Eastern Idaho Public Health." People with questions about a specific event are asked to call the special events coordinator at 208-612-8831 and to not call 911.
Bonneville County is also under a mask mandate from Eastern Idaho Public Health, although local authorities have not been citing people for violating the mask mandate itself, which is technically also a misdemeanor. However, Idaho Falls police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said on at least two occasions, police trespassed people — that is, told them to leave and issued them a notice saying they would be arrested if they returned — from Costco and Walmart for violating the stores' mask requirements or causing a disturbance related to masks.
Clements didn't have an exact number of times police responded to requests from businesses to trespass people for violating legal public health orders, but she said enforcement took place "occasionally." She said IFPD has long assisted businesses who request to trespass people "because private property owners have a right to determine what happens on their property."
"In recent months, since the pandemic began, we have reaffirmed several times that IFPD will respond if a private business owner wishes to have a person trespassed from their property because the person is not wearing a mask, as that is the private business (or) property owner's right," Clements said.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said Tuesday he could not find "any instances where we have responded to trespass calls related to the mask mandate." He said once, a caller complained about a gathering of vehicles on private property, but a deputy determined no one was violating gathering limits nor committing any crimes. The sheriff's department won't be involved with enforcing any potential city-level ordinances the City Council may pass, Lovell said.
"Enforcement decisions or practices would lie with the Idaho Falls Police Department. ... Any enforcement practices in their jurisdiction with regards to health violations outlined in state statutes is also the prerogative of the Idaho Falls Police Department and not the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office," Lovell said.