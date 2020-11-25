The Idaho Falls City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night backing state and local public health district efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 and declaring the city's intent to enforce the state's limits on the size of public gatherings.
The resolution calls the growing number of cases of COVID-19 locally "a threat to the health and welfare of the community's health care providers and their families as well as first responders and their families," as well as threatening the community's mental and physical health and the viability of local businesses. It says the City Council and mayor "endorse and will act to support" Eastern Idaho Public Health's coronavirus response plan and Gov. Brad Little's Rebound Idaho plan, which currently has the state in a modified version of the plan's Stage 2 as most counties deal with spiking coronavirus cases.
"That stress is reaching a critical level, not only for the front-line people, but, I think, also for their families that are facing some of the serious consequences of what is being asked of people on the front line," said Councilman Jim Francis.
The resolution asks the public to follow any legal mandates, and it declares the city's intent, by Dec. 1, to come up with a plan to cite and prosecute the organizers of any public events that fall afoul of the Stage 2 regulations, which limit gatherings to up to 10 people.
"I think it's particularly important that Council gives this message to the mayor and the city that public events will not be tolerated with a consequence per the Rebound Idaho plan," said Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman.
Bonneville County is currently under a mask mandate imposed by Eastern Idaho Public Health. The city has not passed its own mask mandate, and city police have not cited anyone for violating the public health district's, violation of which is a misdemeanor on paper. However, police have responded to several complaints about unmasked patrons from business owners that have been enforcing the mandate and have trespassed violators from the properties, said police department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said, “with a note of disappointment,” that she isn’t sure how effective the resolution will be. Little’s guidelines, she said, contain loopholes that “make it very difficult to apply and enforce,” and she said even if the city tries to enforce the gathering size limits, prosecutors might not be willing to follow through due to vague language that could make prosecution difficult.
“I’m not terribly thrilled about this, because I thought that we might be able to stake out a note of sanity” and provide leadership, she said.
But, she added, “I’m not so sure that (this is) going to be an easy way to do (it).”
Ziel-Dingman said she thought it was worth it to declare publicly what elements of the existing coronavirus regulations the city intends to enforce. Similarly, Francis said he saw the resolution as a way to "make a very public statement that our city is ready to enforce, to the best of its ability, the elements of Stage 2 of the governor's order."
The proposal only refers to enforcing limits on the size of public gatherings, not private ones.