Idaho Falls has decided to stick with a proposed nuclear energy project, although it has reduced the city's power purchasing commitment by half for now.
The City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to reauthorize the city's participation in the Carbon Free Power Project, capping the city's commitment during the project's next phase at 5,000 kilowatts. The city's financial commitment is capped at $930,070, when cost sharing from the U.S. Department of Energy and from NuScale Power, the Portland-based company designing the small modular reactors, is taken into account.
Several City Council members characterized the resolution, which keeps the city in the project but reduces its commitment from the previous 10,000 kilowatts, as a compromise that keeps the city involved in a promising clean energy project that could a significant positive economic impact on the Idaho Falls area while reducing the risk to Idaho Falls Power customers if it doesn't pan out.
"It protects the ratepayers from an enormous investment that goes awry," said Councilman Tom Hally.
About three dozen cities and power systems, mostly in Utah but also in neighboring states, are part of Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems' plan to build 12 small reactors, producing 720 megawatts of power, at the U.S. Department of Energy site west of Idaho Falls. The project is expected to be operational by 2029.
Oct. 31 was the deadline for participants to approve the project's new budget and commit to the next phase, and opponents have been pushing cities to abandon the project, citing uncertainty about whether it would work out and potential risk to taxpayers. Kaysville, Logan and Lehi in Utah opted to drop out. Last week, this uncertainty was reduced somewhat when DOE announced $1.4 billion in funding for the project. The next chance for the participants to opt out will be in November 2021, said city spokesman Bud Cranor.
The city's financial commitment represents up to 7% of the project cost, which is more than the city's kilowatt commitment. According to the resolution, this will "help enable the project to enter the next phase of development so the project has time to expand subscription from other utilities, including UAMPS utilities, over the next 12 months."
It says the Council supports the project "not only for the positive environmental attributes of nuclear power generation with the ability to generate firm power that is not dependent on weather conditions but also for the positive economic impact developing the first small modular reactor will have on ... East Idaho."
Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said the city has less need for power from the project than was originally projected. However, he said Idaho Falls is "committed to continuing to explore projects that cost effectively diversify our carbon-free energy portfolio."
"Our financial support in excess of our actual energy needs will help this project move into the next phase of development which helps the electric industry understand production options in the future," Prairie said.
Councilman Jim Francis expressed concern about the project but said "my reservations are balanced by this potential gain for Idaho Falls Power and its generation system." He joined the rest of the Council in voting for the resolution but called on UAMPS and DOE to address some of the uncertainties.
"I have very serious reservations about this project," Francis said. "I don't take it as an automatic success. I believe there are still significant technical and financial elements that are … uncertain at this point and need to be addressed."
Mayor Rebecca Casper said the DOE’s $1.4 billion commitment “represents a very significant vote of confidence” in the project and that nuclear power shows great promise. As a “nuclear-friendly community,” she said, Idaho Falls should “pay attention to the contributions nuclear can make, not just in our community but globally as well.”
Casper said in a statement after the vote that the Carbon Free Power Project "brings with it lots of opportunity for the region’s economy."
"Our own INL, the nation’s lead nuclear laboratory as well as the Department of Energy is very excited to see this project advance," she said. "(Small modular reactors) and other advanced nuclear technology will surely play a key role in linking our fossil fuel-addicted energy economy to a more sustainable future energy economy — one based on renewables and utility-scale storage. It is great to be on the path to the future."
INL Director Mark Peters said he is "optimistic that Idaho Falls and other partner cities will remain committed to this important project over the long term."
"We remain confident in the promise of small modular reactors, microreactors and advanced fission technologies and the essential role they will play in the future energy system," he said. "INL looks forward to continuing to provide technical support and engineering services to the UAMPS Carbon-Free Power Project as it moves forward."