The Idaho Falls City Council plans to vote Thursday to extend its suspension of utility disconnects for nonpayment over the summer.
The city suspended disconnects and stopped charging late fees to residential customers on March 25 due to coronavirus and the accompanying economic slowdown and jump in unemployment, as did most other utilities in Idaho. The resolution would temporarily extend the dates at which disconnects would occur to 195 days past due on July 1, 145 days on Aug. 1 and 95 days on Sept. 1, effectively continuing the no-disconnect policy until Oct. 1, when the city would reset to its current policy of disconnecting residential accounts after 45 days of nonpayment and commercial accounts after 90 days.
Late fees will be suspended until Sept. 1 and resume after that. The resolution would also permanently set the amount needed to trigger a disconnection at $50 owed, up from $25 now.
As of May 14, there were 1,494 past-due utility customers owing a collective $378,676.03, according to a presentation from Idaho Falls Power.