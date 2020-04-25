Idaho Falls Regional Airport getting significantly less in federal relief per-passenger than most others in Idaho despite being the state's second-largest airport in terms of passenger numbers by a wide margin.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act contained $10 billion nationwide in funding to help airports, which have seen steep drops in traffic since so few people are now traveling. The Idaho Falls airport will get $2.27 million, or $14.10 per passenger based off 2018 emplanement numbers, according to an investigative piece by Gray TV's Investigate TV.
Boise Airport, which saw nearly 2 million passengers in 2018, is getting $18.9 million, which works out to $9.74 per passenger, the only airport to get less proportionally. Pocatello Regional Airport is getting $1.2 million, or $25.71 per 2018 passenger, which is a bit more than Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport and comparable to the $25.35 per passenger Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls is getting. The big winners by far are the airports in Hailey and in Pullman, Wash., which are getting $198.07 and $271.82 per passenger, respectively. At $18.5 million, Friedman Memorial Airport is getting almost as much in total dollars as Boise.
In 2018, 161,019 passengers used the Idaho Falls airport compared to the 93,280 passengers that used Friedman Memorial Airport.
In 2019 airlines reported a record 177,168 people got on flights at the Idaho Falls airport, up more than 16,000 from 2018, according to previous Post Register reporting. Friedman Memorial Airport passenger numbers for 2019 were not available.
The reason for the discrepancies in federal CARES Act funding isn't clear. According to the FAA's formula, half the amount comes from the number of enplanements, 25% comes from debt service and 25% from the ratio of reserve funding to debt, BoiseDev reported last week. Investigate TV said it may be due to a glitch in the formula that directed more money to airports with low debt.