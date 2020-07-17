The city of Idaho Falls plans to give $140,000 to the Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority next year and will be the only local government to do so.
This, plus the $140,000 the city is contributing this year will help TRPTA get matching state and federal grants to re-establish bus service in the city of Idaho Falls.
"Grant opportunities with (the Federal Transit Administration) provide up to a 90% match if local funds are available," said Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman.
The City Council is reviewing next year's proposed budget, which includes the TRPTA funding, now. Ziel-Dingman, who is also the chairwoman of the TRPTA board, told the Council Thursday that she has been working with the Community Transit Association of America and the Idaho Transportation Department to get bus service up and running again. She said things have been delayed slightly by the travel restrictions and difficulty meeting in person that have accompanied coronavirus but are mostly on schedule. Some funding, she said, may be available from the coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March.
TRPTA was deeply in debt and abruptly suspended its bus service last year. Ziel-Dingman said the bankruptcy process is nearly complete and the old TRPTA building has been sold to a local health care organization. The sale is expected to be done in October, she said.
"That's going to be a wonderful addition to the west side of town," she said.
This time, though, TRPTA would likely just serve the city of Idaho Falls instead of being a regional service as it was before. Ziel-Dingman said Bonneville County and the cities of Ammon and Iona have opted not to contribute any money, and TRPTA's bylaws have been amended so it is only required to provide bus service to the entities funding it.