The Idaho Falls City Council will hold a hearing on the city's proposed 2020-2021 budget at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
People can attend the meeting to watch it or testify in person, although seating will be limited due to coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions. People can also watch the meeting online at idahofallsidaho.gov and mail comments to City Hall or to the city clerk at IFClerk@idahofallsidaho.gov, or testify remotely with a phone or computer. Send a valid email address to JNilsson@idahofallsidaho.gov before 4 p.m. Thursday to get log-in information for remote testimony.
The City Council approved a $282.5 million maximum budget in July. While this is an almost 20% jump from this year's $236.2 million, $43 million of this is contingency funds, or money that is budgeted in anticipation of other revenue that might come in. The biggest chunk of this, $30 million, is a placeholder to build a new police station, and $7 million is a placeholder for city departments’ federal coronavirus relief grant requests.
The proposed general fund, which is the portion of the budget largely financed by property taxes and includes departments such as police, fire and parks, is $50.3 million, a 0.7% increase over this year’s $49.97 million. The proposed total property tax amount is $38.327 million, up from this year’s $37.449 million.
This increased property tax amount includes growth from annexations and construction but no increases for existing property taxpayers since the city chose to opt into a program where the state will help pay police and firefighters' salaries out of federal coronavirus relief funds for cities and counties that agree not to raise property taxes.
The Council can decrease the current budget proposal but cannot increase it. It is expected to adopt a final budget Aug. 27.