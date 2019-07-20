The Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department is holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to use a Brownfield Assessment Grant.
The three-year, $600,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, which was awarded last year to the city, the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency and the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, can be spent on cleaning up potentially contaminated vacant properties anywhere within the city. However, the focus is on cleaning up properties in the areas of Northgate Mile, First Street, downtown and south downtown, or the area west of the Snake River roughly bounded by Broadway and Pancheri Drive, according to a news release from the city and city spokesman Bud Cranor. Project staff have been working on creating a brownfield inventory and other background work.
“We want to make sure that those who come to the meeting will be able to understand the purpose of the grant and learn how property owners can directly benefit from the funds,” Brad Cramer, director of the city's Community Development and Services Department, said in a statement. “We also want to seek input on properties and areas where the community members feel the grant should be used for revitalization.”
The meeting will go from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Boy Scouts office, 574 East Fourth St. Staff will also be scheduling appointments with interested property owners to provide assistance on environmental, cleanup and redevelopment issues. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Kerry Beutler, assistant planning director in the Community Development and Services Department, at 208-612-8278.