The city of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department will hold an open house Wednesday for anyone who wants to learn more about the city’s plan for South Downtown.
The area in question, which is bordered by West Broadway and Pancheri to the north and south and Yellowstone Avenue and South Capital Avenue to the east and west, has largely been bypassed by the growth that has occurred in the downtown core over the past couple of decades, according to a 2018 report by the nonprofit Idaho Smart Growth. A city steering committee has been gathering input and working on plans to improve the area and plans to present the plan to residents and anyone else interested on Wednesday.
“The South Downtown area is an interesting and exciting area,” Community Development Services Planner Brent McLane, who has been overseeing the process, said in a statement. “It provides an important link to the history of Idaho Falls, and the city’s plan for this area will create a framework to not only preserve that history but also encourage and guide careful investment to revitalize the area.”
The open house will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Idaho Falls Public Library, Meeting Room 1. It will start with an introductory presentation and then people can ask questions of city staff.