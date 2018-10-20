Idaho Falls city officials plan to hold a public meeting Tuesday to inform residents about the Residential Fiber Pilot Program the city is launching.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Taylorview Middle School, 350 Castlerock Lane. Residents whose neighborhoods have been chosen for the pilot have received letters from Idaho Falls Power and the Idaho Falls Fiber Network letting them know about the meeting, city officials said in a news release.
While the meeting is geared toward answering the questions of affected residents and getting them more details on the project, it is an open meeting and the public is welcome. Representatives of Utopia, the Utah-based telecommunications company partnering with Idaho Falls Power on the project, will also be there.
Maps of the affected areas are available online. It includes the area bounded by Rollandet Avenue, South Boulevard, West 17th Street and West 21st Street; another neighborhood south of Sunnyside Road and generally bounded by South 5th West and South Holmes Avenue; and some streets around South 5th West south of Sunnyside.
The program involves installing — or connecting previously installed — fiber optic cables, creating a network designed for increased bandwidth and data transfer speeds. The pilot will test and examine the cost of a high-speed fiber optic network for residents and businesses, starting with a designated pilot program area in Idaho Falls.
Construction is expected to start in November and continue through spring 2019. The first service to customers could happen as early as December of this year but is dependent on planning schedules and the weather.
Residents with questions can contact Idaho Falls Power at 208-612-8430 or ifpinfo@ifpower.org.