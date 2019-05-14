The Idaho Falls Public Works Department will host a public meeting Wednesday evening to tell people about a water main and paving project on the north side of town.
The affected area includes Anderson Street from Jefferson Avenue to North Boulevard, and north of U.S. 20 between Latah and Jefferson avenues. The meeting will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at A.H. Bush Elementary School, 380 West Anderson St.
Residents will be able to speak with public works staff and review construction displays and details. Those who can't make it should look at project #35 on the city's interactive construction map online and/or call Public Works with any questions at 208-612-8250.
Residents should anticipate a short water service interruption when the contractor removes the existing connection and connects to the new water main.