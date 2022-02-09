The Idaho Falls City Council plans to loosen its restrictions on general public comment during regular meetings.
Currently, the council limits general public comment to “matters that are not listed on this agenda.” But during a work session Monday, Councilmember Jim Freeman said that rule “never struck me as right.”
“If there’s something on the agenda and somebody sees it on the agenda and it’s concerning … and they want to talk about it, I think we need to allow that,” Freeman said. “Let them come in and talk.”
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said the rule was created “in the name of fairness,” deferring to City Attorney Randy Fife to explain that people who assume the council only hears public comment on certain items during official public hearings might feel excluded from the conversation if it takes place, unscheduled, during the general public comment period.
“(They wonder), ‘Where was our opportunity?’” Fife said.
Casper also pointed out that, by the time an item appears on the agenda for a regular council meeting, it usually has been discussed during work sessions and subject to staff reports and other information-gathering efforts by council members who are “elected to study the issues and make excellent decisions” on behalf of their constituents.
“(If) you’re going to hear comments … on things you’re going to vote about that night, (there’s) no time to really absorb, investigate and weigh the information you’re hearing,” Casper said. “Unless you’re just calling this pressure release and you feel good about coming to the meeting already knowing how you’re going to vote.”
Councilmember Lisa Burtenshaw countered that “that’s always the concern, though — that you’ve already come and you’ve already made up your mind regardless of what’s coming out of the public comment section of the meeting.”
“(If) we aren’t going to have any comment on anything on the agenda, the answer is, ‘Yes, the council has already made up their minds, because we’re not taking any public comment on that issue,’” Burtenshaw said, adding, “That’s the criticism I’ve heard the most.”
Freeman agreed with Burtenshaw, noting that he also has heard feedback from constituents who have seen agenda items that get them “off the couch and into the meeting” where they learn that “you can’t comment on things on the agenda.”
“(They ask), ‘Why did I even come then?’” Freeman said. “I don’t have the answer.”
Councilmember Jim Francis echoed Freeman and Burtenshaw, saying, “It’s better to allow comments on what’s on the regular agenda.”
“We sort of advertise, ‘This is the business of the night,' and if you feel strongly about it, you have a voice,” Francis said.
Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman determined that there was “consensus” among the council members “to allow for public comment on general agenda items where a public hearing is not required by law.”
The council also expressed a desire for some training that might better prepare meeting chairmen to respond to public comments that could be construed as inappropriate for the forum.
On Jan. 13, a member of the public made comments about Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson that prompted the council to suspend general public comment through Feb. 22 in order to study this issue further.
During Monday's work session, Assistant City Attorney Michael Kirkham said comments about municipal employees may be barred “if the city is already going through a disciplinary process” with the employee in question.
Meeting chairmen may also limit comments that are disruptive, vulgar or threatening, Fife said.
Reading from the city's employee manual, Francis said "no one working for the city should be subject to harassment on the job.” He suggested that, in the future, meeting chairmen should be prepared to stop public comment about an employee if the subject matter becomes questionable, giving the council the opportunity to discuss the situation before allowing the speaker to continue.
Francis also suggested that city staff should brief meeting chairmen beforehand if it is known that a public comment might be controversial. Burtenshaw supported the idea, saying she would "have confidence in that process."
The council previously indicated that it would vote on any proposed changes to its public comment policy during a regular meeting Feb. 24.