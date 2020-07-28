Idaho Falls city officials are moving ahead with a state-backed plan to limit property tax increases next year, although not without some misgivings that this temporary relief could set taxpayers up for a shock in 2022.
The Idaho Falls City Council plans to vote Thursday evening to set a maximum 2021 budget, at which meeting it will also vote to take part in a program under which the state will give it some money to help pay police and firefighters' salaries if, in turn, the city doesn't raise property tax collections by the normal amount of up to 3%. The city can still add the value of new construction or annexation to the tax rolls.
On Monday, the Council discussed the issue at a work session and reached a consensus to take part. According to the most recent estimates from Gov. Brad Little's office, Idaho Falls' share of the money would $7.032 million, considerably higher than the $4.2 million projected when the Council was weighing the proposal earlier this month. The city's public safety payroll is about $16.58 million.
"With the number being a little higher, it changes the calculations for what this means to the public," said Mayor Rebecca Casper.
Little announced in June he would take up to $200 million of the money the state got under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March to give to cities and counties to help pay first responders' salaries if they would agree not to raise property taxes. Idaho Falls, 53 other cities and 28 counties sent the state letters of intent earlier this month saying they might take part. Bonneville County, which is expected to get $6.7 million to help cover $15.84 million in public safety payroll costs, is among them.
While the impact on any individual property owner could vary greatly based on changes in individuals' valuations, the city estimates someone whose home was valued at $150,000 in 2019 could see a $102.05 drop in their city property tax bill next year when the tax credit plus changes in the overall levy are both taken into account. Someone whose home was valued at $200,000 could see a $50.53 drop — there's a drop in savings in the middle, said city Controller Mark Hagedorn, because of the way the state's homeowner's tax exemption plays into it — and people who more expensive homes would again see their savings go up, to $118.56 on a $250,000 home or $254.56 on a $300,000 home. Owners of commercial properties would see even greater substantial savings.
While no one objected to moving forward with the vote on Thursday, several council members said the downside will be that property taxes could go up substantially in 2021-2022 to make up the difference.
"Everybody should know ... this is not property tax reform," said Councilman Jim Francis. "This is a temporary relief that has to be paid for by property owners next year. Because that credit's going to be gone, and it's going to be back up, so the $10 million business will be looking at $13,000 more than they were this year."
State legislators from both parties started the 2020 session saying reducing property taxes would be a priority, but none of the several bills that came forward became law. The session ended with little tangible progress on property tax relief.
"What (Little's proposal) does is, it puts pressure on cities in their election year and takes pressure off of legislators in their election year," said Casper, who is up for re-election in 2021 along with several council members.
The one property tax relief measure that did pass this year is a law requiring local governments to vote affirmatively to keep "forgone balance," which is to say when taxes are raised by less than the 3% cap, the money by which taxes are not raised can be banked and added to a future year's tax increase. Before this year, forgone balance accrued automatically.
While cities and counties taking part in the property relief program cannot use any forgone balance in their 2020-2021 budgets, they can vote to bank it for possible future use. The Council plans to hold a hearing on Aug. 13 on keeping next year's forgone balance.
"All that does is preserve our right to take the forgone amount in a future year," Casper said.