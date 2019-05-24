Idaho Falls has made a deal with a Shelley jerky plant to process the plant's waste.
The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a deal to process Golden Valley Natural's sewage. Golden Valley, which makes organic beef, pork, turkey and buffalo jerky, has a plant in Bingham County but doesn't have enough treatment capacity, said City Councilman Jim Freeman. The base rate Idaho Falls charges will be $1,300 a month, with charges based on flow, suspended solids and other factors that affect the cost of treatment.
Freeman said Idaho Falls Public Works analyzed the deal first to make sure the city could handle it and would be charging an appropriate fee. Mayor Rebecca Casper said the city would be able to process the extra sewage for years, even taking the city's growth into account.
"We have a lot of capacity left in our system," Freeman said.