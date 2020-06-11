The city of Idaho Falls is reopening the recreational facilities that have been close due to the coronavirus pandemic, albeit with some restrictions.
The Wes Deist Aquatic Center, Recreation Center and the Skyline Activity Center will all reopen to the public starting Monday, the city Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release Thursday.
The Aquatic Center began to fill its 300,000-gallon pool on Tuesday and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Staff will encourage visitors to come dressed to swim, as locker use will be limited due to ongoing coronavirus precautions. Amenities with commonly touched surfaces, such as the diving boards and slides, will also not be available for now.
Lap swimming, swim teams, fitness classes and public swim time will be available starting Monday, but swimming lessons will not be scheduled until sometime in the future. The pool will be reserved for seniors and others who are at high risk for coronavirus from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and the outdoor children's pool will remain closed for now.
The Recreation Center along Memorial Drive will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be provided to clean and sanitize equipment after each use. Patrons will also be asked to social distance as much as possible and use face coverings where feasible. There will also be restrictions on the numbers of players allowed at the same time in the lobby, racquetball courts, weight room and gymnasium. Visitors with signs of illness, or who have been in recent contact with anyone with coronavirus are asked to not visit.
The Skyline Activity Center will be open for meetings and classes that can maintain social distancing, but not for parties and other recreational events. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information visit ifrec.org and sign up for the city’s weekly Discover Idaho Falls online newsletter.