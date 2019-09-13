The Idaho Falls City Council has passed an ordinance shifting the responsibility for performing a yearly safety inspection on taxicabs away from the police.
Under the new ordinance, a taxi's owner will be responsible for getting it inspected by an auto mechanic. Police officers had performed these inspections previously. Also, taxi owners will now have to pay mechanics for the service. City officials have estimated the inspections would cost about $45 on their own, although they could cost less if a taxi owner gets them done at the same time as other repairs or maintenance. Police had done it for free before.
Supporters of the change said it will improve public safety by putting the inspections in the hands of people who are trained in car mechanics. Also, they said it would shift the liability away from the city.
"Not only (will) this increase safety, but I think this is an ordinance that is very easy to read and follow if you own a taxicab, and it shifts the liability financially from the taxpayer to the actual user that's benefiting from this service," said Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman.
The ordinance passed 5-1 Thursday night, with Councilman John Radford voting "No." Radford said after the vote that he isn't opposed to moving the inspections out of the police's purview, but he's not sure if the city should be regulating taxis at all since there are also some state regulations. He also doesn't think it's fair that taxis have to deal with requirements Uber and Lyft drivers don't — Idaho state law preempts municipalities from regulating ride-sharing services.
"They already have to deal with state transportation issues," he said.