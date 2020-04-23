Idaho Falls is looking at expanding its city ordinance banning discrimination against gay and transgender people.
The current ordinance, which passed in 2013, bans discrimination in employment and housing. The proposed expansion would also cover public accommodations and public places, effectively meaning a hotel, restaurant or other such business couldn’t refuse to serve or discriminate against someone because they are gay or transgender.
The Council decided at its work session Monday to explore amending the ordinance and is expected to consider the changes at its May 14 meeting. The city put out a news release Thursday urging people to contact City Council members with feedback. A draft of the proposed ordinance is available on the city’s website, idahofallsidaho.gov.
“The city of Idaho Falls is an inclusive community that recognizes that diversity is a valuable thing to be celebrated, and this gives us the opportunity to make sure that our laws and ordinances reflect that,” said city spokesman Bud Cranor.
Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman proposed the changes, according to the draft minutes of Monday’s work session.
“She stated, due to Idaho House bills 500 and 509, Council had the opportunity to hear from several individuals regarding discrimination,” the minutes state.
Ziel-Dingman was referring to two bills the Legislature passed this year, the first of which bans transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams, while the second bars transgender people from changing their birth certificates to match their gender identity. Both were opposed by transgender rights advocates and are being challenged in court.
Dingman also said the revisions are “needed for the local youth,” pointing to a recent survey sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Drug Policy that found suicide was the second leading cause of death among 10- to 19-year-olds in Idaho in 2017.
“Following brief comments, all councilmembers were also in favor of including this item on the May 14 Council meeting agenda,” the minutes say.
The state’s anti-discrimination law does not cover sexual orientation or gender identity. Advocates for statewide protections have been pushing such legislation for about a decade, but the farthest it has ever gotten was a committee hearing in 2015 where it was voted down. Idaho Falls is one of a few more than a dozen municipalities that have adopted an anti-discrimination ordinance that applies to private landlords and employers.