Idaho Falls won't hold an advisory referendum this November on whether to keep or abolish runoff elections.
Idaho Falls is one of eight cities in Idaho that holds a runoff election between the top two candidates about a month later if none of the mayoral candidates get more than 50 percent of the vote, and it is the only city in Idaho that does the same for City Council seats.
Council members discussed whether to change or repeal the runoff ordinance, which was approved by voters in 2005, last December, with reasons in favor of the change including the cost of runoffs and the fact that neither of the runoffs Idaho Falls has held since 2005 have changed the result of an election. However, they put off deciding anything. One of the opinions some council members expressed then was that voters should be able to weigh in on whether to keep or abolish runoffs since they approved them in the first place.
However, it doesn't appear the Council can legally put a question on the ballot. Idaho code does let counties do this — one recent local example was a vote in Fremont County in 2018 on whether to put wildlife crossings over U.S. Highway 20. But state law does not include advisory referenda in the list of elections cities are allowed to hold.
"Notably, advisory ballot questions are permitted only at the county level," Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane wrote in a letter in August, when the city of Boise asked if it could hold an advisory vote on a controversial proposed library project. "Had the legislature intended to allow cities to hold advisory ballot questions on any topic, it would have not limited its authorization to counties."
Idaho is what's known as "Dillon's Rule" state, meaning local governments are legally considered corporations created by the state and don't have home rule powers beyond the ones the state chooses to delegate. Kane recommended in his letter that Ada County deny Boise's request. As a result, Bonneville County, which administers the city's elections, wouldn't allow the Idaho Falls City Council to put a question on the ballot, City Attorney Randy Fife told the Council on Monday.
"In short, the Council, if they just wanted to find out what the voters want on any given topic, don't have the tool of forcing it on the county ballot," Fife said.
A group of citizens could petition to hold a vote on the issue if they wanted, although that would be nearly impossible to do in time for the November ballot since the signature deadline is next week. The Council also could, if it so chooses, change or repeal the runoff ordinance.
The Council briefly discussed the issue Monday but didn't decide anything. Council President Thomas Hally said his initial inclination was that the Council should drop the issue.
"I think to let somebody in the citizenry start an initiative is the way to do it," he said.