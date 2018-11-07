Virgil Moore, director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, announced he will retire early next year, and the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved a job announcement seeking a new leader of the agency.
Commissioner Dan Blanco of Moscow said he and fellow commissioners plan to conduct a national search for a new director and to select finalists and begin interviewing candidates sometime next month.
“We are going to do a national search, and the goal is to hire the best candidate we can find," Blanco said. "I’m looking forward to this process.”
He said Moore announced he will retire on or around Jan. 12 in a letter sent to commissioners and Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter on Tuesday.
Moore has served as director of the department since 2011. He could not immediately be reached for comment.