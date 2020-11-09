Idaho's two Republican U.S. senators released carefully worded statements late last week saying all legal votes cast in last week's election should be counted, while one of Idaho's congressmen expressed more explicit concerns about possible election irregularity and said he is urging President Trump's campaign team to take action.
"Counting every legal vote is vital to our nation's core principles," said U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo. "The integrity of our election process is equally imperative, and the courts should resolve any alleged improprieties. I have faith in the democratic process and my fellow Americans to accept the final, certified results."
While the outcome of the presidential election was still unclear after polling places closed on Tuesday night due to the millions of absentee and mail ballots that hadn't yet been counted, by Saturday it appeared clear Democrat Joe Biden had won Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Nebraska's Second Congressional District — all places Republican President Donald Trump won in 2016. If Biden's lead in all of them holds, that will give him 306 electoral votes, or more than the 270 needed to win the presidency. This is also enough of a cushion that Biden will still have enough electoral votes to win even if Trump retakes the lead in Georgia and/or Arizona.
Trump has refused to concede the election, with he and some of his supporters alleging massive fraud, mostly without evidence to back up their claims. Trump has made similar allegations about voter fraud throughout his presidency — to give one example, he also claimed to have won the popular as well as electoral vote in 2016, blaming Democrat Hillary Clinton's 2.9 million margin over him in the popular vote on voting by illegal immigrants. Trump created a commission in 2017 to study voter fraud but disbanded it in 2018 before it issued any findings.
“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy," U.S. Sen. Jim Risch said in a statement Friday. "Faith in our election system can only be gained with full transparency of the voting process. Every legal vote must be counted and every nonlegal vote eliminated. Claims of irregularities must be fully examined and then decided by the courts, based on the evidence presented. Loss of confidence in the electoral system would be catastrophic for our country."
U.S. Rep. Fulcher, who represents northern and western Idaho's First Congressional District and was a co-chairman of Trump's campaign in the state, said in a statement Friday he has been discussing the results with Trump's campaign team. He said there have been "tabulation locations where legally authorized Republican poll watchers have been denied oversight, and allegations of 'newly found' ballots." Fulcher said he has encouraged Trump's campaign staff "to take legal steps as necessary to shine a light on all that is not publicly known."
"Much more than the presidency is at stake here," Fulcher said. "The nation's election integrity — a key component of our republic — hangs in the balance. If steps aren't taken now to ensure voting processes are legal, secure, and trustworthy, the rights of every American will be violated and future elections are jeopardized."
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued a statement Friday calling for "an open and transparent process that ensures all legal ballots are counted and all illegal or fraudulent ballots are rejected." McGeachin saiid it is natural to be impatient for the results, but that we must "allow time for whatever recounts and legal challenges are necessary to reach an indisputable conclusion."
"If any misconduct or criminal activity is discovered, we must have thorough investigations to expose those responsible and to make sure their actions have not tainted the electoral process," McGeachin said. "This is why President Trump is insisting that we allow outside observation of the vote-counting processes, respect the Election Day deadline, and reject any falsified or unlawful votes."
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who represents eastern Idaho's Second Congressional District, didn't respond to a request for comment. Gov. Brad Little has also not yet said anything publicly about the election results.