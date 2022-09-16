The Idaho Republican Party's lawsuit against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed.
The lawsuit was filed in May, alleging that Bonneville County Republicans put out a flyer posing as the Idaho Republican Party and endorsing candidates.
A sample ballot sent out by the committee reportedly said it was from the "OFFICIAL Republican party." The words "Bonneville County Republican Central Committee" were also on the ballot, but in smaller print.
The ballot encouraged voters to support candidates in the Republican primary election including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for governor, former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador for attorney general, and Bryan Smith for U.S. Representative. Smith, a member of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, also was named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The case was dismissed after a stipulation for dismissal was filed by the plaintiffs. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.
An injunction filed during the lawsuit that prevented the committee from making endorsements via direct mail, social media or other means was also dismissed.
"This order wrongfully restricted the Bonneville County Republican Party’s right to communicate with republican voters on the eve of the Republican Party’s own primary nomination," the committee said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "The vacation of this order reinforces the great value and importance of freedom of speech, as well as the Republican Party Organization’s role in preserving the principles upon which it is founded."