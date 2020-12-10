Idaho's Republican governor said Thursday he plans to file a brief supporting a lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the presidential election in four swing states, the same day the state's Republican attorney general said he will not support the effort.
"Idaho's elections are safe and secure, and we expect the same of other states," Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. "Protecting the sanctity of the voting process is paramount to ensuring a strong democratic process, and our citizens need the confidence that their vote counts."
By contrast, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden put out a statement Thursday saying that while his decision may not be "politically convenient," he believes it to be legally correct and "necessary to protect Idaho's sovereignty."
"As Attorney General, I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho’s legislature and governor," he said. "Idaho is a sovereign state and should be free to govern itself without interference from any other state. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states."
This makes Wasden somewhat unique about Republican attorneys general, 18 of whom have signed onto the suit being led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It also puts Wasden on the other side of many prominent Idaho Republicans — not only Little but also the House Republican leadership who urged Wasden to look into joining the case and both of Idaho's U.S. House members, 18 GOP state legislators, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and the state Republican Party, all of whom have signed onto court briefs supporting Paxton's case.
"Idaho citizens will be negatively affected if the national elections in other states were conducted outside of constitutional boundaries," state House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley; Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa; and Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, wrote in a letter to Wasden Wednesday. "The integrity of our national election system, and the citizens' trust in it, is central to our very system of government. Unless your research shows that Idaho is statutorily or constitutionally prohibited from joining Texas' motion, we believe that Idaho should join Texas and the other states in the case."
While Republican President Donald Trump carried Idaho easily, garnering 64% of the vote, nationally Democrat Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 and leads in the national popular vote by more than 7 million. Paxton's lawsuit challenges the 62 electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, all swing states Biden won. Trump has continued to claim he won the election and has, so far unsuccessfully, been challenging the results in multiple states.
On Thursday U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, both R-Idaho, joined another 104 of their fellow House Republicans in signing a brief supporting Paxton's position. McGeachin signed onto a separate brief asking to be allowed to join the case along with 38 state senators and representatives from Alaska, Arizona and Idaho, including local Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony; Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; and Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly. The filing says they all have "a critical interest in ensuring that the electors from sister states represent the actual and honest vote of said sister states, so that an illegal election will not reach fruition and spoil the vote from the state they represent."