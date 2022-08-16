Little inflation session

FILE-Gov. Brad Little delivers the annual State of the State address from the floor of the House of Representatives at the Idaho State Capitol on Jan. 10. Little is considering a special session to address inflation concerns.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press File

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are "relatively right."

"We're working on that," he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. "As I've always said, for the special session, we've got to have a pretty good agreement before we call one."

Tags

Recommended for you