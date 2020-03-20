BOISE — It was a close vote, but the second session of the 65th Idaho Legislature is over.
The House gaveled in briefly Friday morning and quickly voted 32-28 to adjourn for the year. The Senate had already adjourned for the year Thursday afternoon.
While both chambers had already finished any business they planned to conduct for the year, staying in session would have given them the option of holding an override vote if Gov. Brad Little vetoes any of the bills they sent him in the last days of the session. The House could have forced the Senate to return to Boise by staying in session for three days. Now, if Little vetoes anything, lawmakers won't have any recourse until next year.
"We'll complain from home I guess, because there's no ability to call ourselves back into session," said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Little has five days from when a bill reaches his desk to act on it when lawmakers are in session, 10 days when they're not. Many are waiting to see what he does with two bills in particular — House Bill 500, which would ban transgender girls and women from playing on women's high school and college sports teams, and House Bill 509, which would bar transgender people from changing their sex on their birth certificates to match their gender identities.
The first was sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, the second by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, and they passed the Legislature with overwhelming Republican support. Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who voted against ending the session, pointed to this as evidence that Little's base supports the measures and said he thinks Little will sign them.
"The governor campaigned as a pro-family governor, and I think the governor will have that commitment he made to the voters," Crane said.
Bills on transgender rights issues were among the most contentious of the session, with members of the transgender community and groups such as Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence showing up in force at the Capitol this year to oppose these Republican-backed efforts. Now they are urging Little to veto them, as are major employers Chobani, Micron and HP.
"Put simply: we believe diversity and inclusion make our Idaho businesses, employees and communities stronger," the four companies wrote to Little this week. "With respect, we ask you to support all of Idaho’s diverse communities and reject these measures."
Little typically doesn't comment on bills until he acts on them and hasn't indicated publicly where he stands on the transgender bills, other than some comments at an Idaho Press Club luncheon in February that he is "not a big discrimination guy."
The vote to adjourn sine die — Latin for "without a day," legislative-speak for adjourning for the year — pitted 12 Democrats and 20 Republicans, many of them members of leadership or committee chairmen, against 28 Republicans who wanted to say in session for now.
Lawmakers started to stay in session for a few days after delivering all bills to the governor starting in 2018, prompted by a state Supreme Court decision stemming from a legislative lawsuit against then-Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's veto of a bill repealing the sales tax on groceries. They will not be doing so this year, but should Little veto any of the bills on his desk, both Bedke and Crane predicted lawmakers would try in 2021 to amend Idaho's Constitution so lawmakers can call themselves back into session to override a veto. Currently, only the governor can call a special session.
While March 20 was the targeted adjournment date the Republican leadership announced at the beginning of the session, coronavirus has been spreading throughout Idaho and the country. Democrats have been highly critical of the Republicans for staying in session despite warnings against congregating in large groups, and for spending the last days passing bills on divisive social issues.
"It was frankly embarrassing that the Legislature remained in session until today, in flagrant disregard of all public health guidance, from the White House on down," House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said Thursday.
Eleven more cases were confirmed Thursday in Blaine County, bringing the statewide total to 23 and prompting Little to issue an isolation order for the county. Little spent Thursday dealing with that and is traveling the state Friday to visit public health district offices, leading to a delay in his acting on the bills on his desk and increasing the uncertainty about what will happen.
“There’s a Chinese curse that I believe is appropriate for this moment, and it is ‘may you live in interesting times,'" Bedke said after the vote. "Have a good summer!”