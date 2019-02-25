BOISE — The Idaho House passed two joint memorials Monday that aim to reduce the imprint of federal lands in the state.
The first, House Joint Memorial 5, calls on Congress to pass a law saying that, when the federal government buys private land, other federal lands within the county should be sold. The idea is to keep rural counties’ private property tax bases similarly sized. The second, House Joint Memorial 8, calls on Congress to release some wilderness study areas back to multiple-use wilderness. Federal officials deemed a little more than 825,000 acres of wilderness study areas in Idaho not suitable for wilderness in 1991, of which about 540,000 acres is still classified as wilderness study.
The first passed 51-18, with Republicans Reps. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot; Robert Anderst, R-Nampa; Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom; Scott Syme, R-Caldwell; and Fred Wood, R-Burley, joining the Democrats to oppose it. The second passed 50-20, with Anderson, Wood, and Reps. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls; Clark Kauffman, R-Filer; Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome; and Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, joining the Democrats to oppose it.
Reps. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who sponsored House Joint Memorial 5, pointed to the large percentage of their rural District 8, which includes Lemhi and Custer counties, that is federally owned. They said the measure would help ensure those counties don’t lose any more of their tax base.
Wood said the measure would limit private property rights by making it harder for people to sell their land to the federal government. Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise, who works in public land conservation with The Wilderness Society, had similar concerns. He also worried it would require a land exchange not only when forest or wildlands are involved, but also for the federal government to build a new courthouse or highway or to expand a military base or Idaho National Laboratory.
“It would seem to me to very much restrict not only private property rights but the ability for certain (elements) of critical government function to proceed,” Mason said.
House Resources and Conservation Committee Chairman Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, who opposed a similar measure last year, said he would vote for it this time even though he still didn’t like the concept. He said it could lead to discussions that could end in positive changes, such as recalculating the payments-in-lieu-of-taxes rural counties get from the federal government.
“I hope it creates dialogue,” he said. “I hope it leads to something further down the road.”
The second memorial urges Congress to release about 540,000 acres of wilderness study areas back to mixed use.
Sponsor Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, said Idahoans support being able to access public lands, and that the memorial would amount to a statement from the Legislature supporting this.
“This is just asking to release those that are considered non-suitable (due to) the 1991 decision,” she said.
Mason said collaboration with the federal government and other interested parties is a better method than passing a memorial stating the state’s demands.
“In my opinion, we do a disservice to those Idahoans who are working hard to find consensus,” he said.