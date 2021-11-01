Idaho is joining a multistate lawsuit to challenge the Biden administration’s executive order that mandates the COVID-19 vaccine for federal contractors.
Gov. Brad Little announced the state joined the lawsuit in a Friday news release. The executive order requires employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.
The state Board of Education also is party to the lawsuit on behalf of Idaho universities. The release said the universities could lose up to $89 million in existing federal contracts, much of which involves research.
“President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate not only harms Idaho workers and businesses that partner with the federal government, but it forces states to implement Biden mandates that are without legal precedent. Tens of millions in university research dollars are at stake. This is coercive federal overreach, and it must be stopped,” Little said in the release.
The Board of Education announced in a Monday news release it was holding a special meeting on Tuesday to consider ratifying the decision to join the lawsuit, which was made by the board’s Executive Director Matt Freeman. The board also will consider permitting the institutions to take actions to comply with Biden’s order.
Idaho’s participation in the suit was facilitated by state Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his office. The lawsuit is joined by Georgia, Utah, Alabama, Kansas, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Florida filed a similar lawsuit Thursday.
Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to a similar lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri, the Associated Press reported.
Little also wrote a letter to President Joe Biden Monday urging him to halt implementation of the federal contractor vaccine mandate, the release said.
“Many Idaho businesses of all sizes engage in contracts with the federal government to provide products and services that ensure our country can function properly. Now, business owners who pursued the American dream and worked to fill important needs for our nation are being coerced into policing your vaccine mandates,” Little wrote. “Some of these Idaho contractors have been in longstanding business relationships with the federal government, and changing their contracts midstream forces them to choose between losing their employees or giving up their business. It is just plain wrong.”
The New York Times reported that legal experts have said that similar lawsuits from other states were unlikely to succeed.
"One of the few approaches that seemed to offer such objections a chance at success — religious exemptions — suffered a blow on Friday when the Supreme Court declined to block Maine’s vaccination requirement for health care workers that did not include a religious exemption."
The federal government employs more than 4 million people and 2 million of those people are in the federal civilian workforce. Eastern Idaho is home to a high number of federal employees and contractors.
Idaho National Laboratory employs approximately 5,336 people, who are contracted by Battelle Energy Alliance. The lab estimates an additional 1,000 people conduct contracting work at the lab’s site. The lab informed the Post Register in August that most contractors are vaccinated.
INL currently requires any employee not fully vaccinated to get tested every week, per federal guidelines. The Department of Energy pays for the tests, and the lab keeps track of employee vaccination status on an online portal.
Other organizations in the region that employ federal contractors and employees are the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, the United States Geological Survey and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The Idaho Legislature also will reconvene the 2021 session on Nov. 15. Many legislators, including all of Bonneville County’s representatives and senators, have vocalized concerns about federal vaccine mandates and expressed intent to act against them.