Idaho's four Republican senators and U.S. House members all backed the COVID-19 relief and government funding bill that President Donald Trump is expected to sign soon.
“I am relieved that a deal has been reached to help Idaho families and small business during this uncertain time,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who represents eastern and central Idaho's Second District. “This bill builds on the extraordinary success of Operation Warp Speed to help get vaccines to all Americans, provides stimulus checks to individuals and families, and enhances the Paycheck Protection Program to help Idaho’s many small businesses. It also completes Congress’ appropriations work for Fiscal Year 2021, and it includes many important provisions for Idaho that I have fought for in my work on the Appropriations Committee.”
The bill passed the House in two sections, the first on a 327-85 vote and the second by 359-53, and then passed the Senate 92-6 late Monday. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, who represents northern and western Idaho's First District, voted for the bill along with Simpson.
The COVID-19 relief provisions of the bill have gotten the most attention, including $600-per-adult stimulus checks, an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, funding for vaccine distribution and an extension of enhanced unemployment at half the level set in the coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March. However, the bill also contains funding for many routine government operations.
In a news release Simpson highlighted a long list of items he supports and Idaho-related items in the bill, including a 3% pay raise for the military, preserving the "Hyde Amendment" that bans federal funding for abortion in most cases, continuing a prohibition on listing sage grouse as an endangered species, full funding for Payment In Lieu of Taxes payments to counties with a large amount of federal land and money for Idaho National Laboratory and agricultural programs.
The bill, Simpson said, includes $306 to maintain and upgrade INL buildings, including $26 million to build the Sample Preparation Laboratory; $30 million for the National Reactor Innovation Center, $115 million for advanced small modular reactors, $250 million total for the Office of Nuclear Energy's Advanced Reactors Demonstration Program and $433.5 million for nuclear waste cleanup at the DOE desert site near Idaho Falls. It also includes $2.8 million for potato research grants and funding for the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois.
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch sounded an optimistic note, saying the COVID-19 vaccines that are available now mean "we are at the beginning of the end of this pandemic."
"While inoculations continue, this COVID relief bill will help stabilize and sustain the American economy while delivering targeted assistance to Idaho families, individuals, and businesses experiencing the greatest need," he said. "I am confident this will provide the relief needed to get us through the final stretch of this challenging time and I am confident we will come through this stronger, just as America has so many times.”
Other provisions Risch praised include $300 million for rural broadband and the inclusion of his Aquifer Recharge Flexibility Act.
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo said that the COVID-19 measures may not be perfect but that they are "meaningful, bipartisan and targeted steps toward providing relief for those most negatively impacted by this terrible virus." Similarly, he said the budgetary parts weren't perfect but that they fund the government through the end of the 2021 fiscal year. The discretionary spending caps set by the Budget Control Act of 2011 and the Bipartisan Budget Act expire after this fiscal year, and Crapo said he would support action in the near future to rein in both discretionary and mandatory spending, blaming the latter for driving up the national debt.
“The successes of Operation Warp Speed and American medical ingenuity have produced safe and effective vaccines faster than many thought possible, and we are turning a corner on the dark days of this pandemic," he said. "Our fight against COVID-19 is not over. We have considerable work ahead to fully recover from the coronavirus, but as we continue to work together on tough issues, I am confident Americans will once again prevail over our challenges and overcome this fight."
Crapo praised the inclusion of provisions he backed such as money for nuclear energy research, breast cancer education programs and the Office of Violence Against Women, plus a few provisions he secured as chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, including $25 billion for renters impacted by COVID-19 and reducing regulations on financial institutions to give them "flexibility to better meet customers' needs during the pandemic."