BOISE — Idaho lawmakers were pushing Wednesday evening to wrap up an at-times tumultuous three-day special session.
As of 7:20 p.m., the Senate Judiciary Committee had just OK’d a bill to give civil immunity to schools, businesses and local government for coronavirus-related claims. The bill, which had passed the House 54-15 earlier in the day and needs to pass the full Senate and then be signed by Gov. Brad Little to become law, was the last real piece of business left before either chamber.
Both chambers had already passed bills to make some technical changes to absentee ballot rules and to let Idahoans vote in-person regardless of any state of emergency, sending them on to Little for his signature. The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling on Little to end the coronavirus state of emergency he declared in March and outlining legal limits on the governor’s power they intend to consider during the 2021 session, while killing a resolution the House passed to end the state of emergency now. This resolution, senators feared, was illegal since taking such action wasn’t among the reasons Little called the session. The House adopted another resolution on Tuesday urging Little to use some of the state’s coronavirus relief money to pay poll workers more, in hopes of redressing an expected shortage of poll workers this November. This resolution and the Senate’s emergency resolution only had to be passed by one chamber, unlike the House resolution ending the state of emergency, which would have needed Senate approval.
House and Senate leadership said they want to end the special session Wednesday night. Little called it, Idaho’s first since a one-day special session in 2015, to deal with some issues related to the November elections and to pass civil immunity legislation.
Opponents of Little’s stay-home order have accused Little of exceeding his power for months and called for a special session. Some lawmakers started to meet in July, under the direction of the GOP leadership, to study some coronavirus-related issues with an eye toward coming up with a list of special session topics.
Opponents of Little’s restrictions packed the statehouse during the special session. Ammon Bundy, an Emmett resident who led the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and has been one of Little’s fiercest coronavirus critics, was at the Capitol every day and made national headlines when he got arrested for trespassing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The liability bill, supporters said, will let businesses and schools reopen without having to worry about frivolous lawsuits.
“There is a crisis of confidence, and great concern that someone may have their business destroyed not because they were convicted, but because they were sued, and sometimes the process is the punishment,” said bill sponsor Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot.
Young’s bill does contain an exemption for “willful or reckless misconduct.” This is much more narrow than a previous bill sponsored by Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, which required entities to try to follow any “statute, rule, or lawful order of a government entity in effect at the time.” This, opponents worried, would have put schools, businesses and such in the position of enforcing orders such as mask mandates.
House Democrats opposed the bill, saying it would strip Idahoans of any redress even in cases of extreme negligence.
“The government is asking teachers, parents, and students to take an enormous risk and then making sure that they are off the hook when Idahoans end up in the hospital or, in many cases, dying,” said Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said despite more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases in Idaho, there has not been one lawsuit. Idaho already has strong protections against frivolous lawsuits, she said.
“All this bill will do is prevent genuinely meritorious lawsuits to protect victims of negligence, and send a message that a failure to take reasonable care will carry no accountability,” Rubel said.
The American Associated of Retired Persons opposed the bill, saying long-time care facilities should be liable on the basis of negligence, while much of the public testimony was focused on opposition to Little’s coronavirus-related restrictions rather than the bill’s details.
The resolution the Senate passed Wednesday calls on Little to end his emergency declaration but says the Legislature has no power to do so during the special session. It says the Senate plans to consider, in 2021, amending the Constitution to let the Legislature call itself into special session, limiting the length of any gubernatorial emergency declaration without lawmakers’ approval, limits on the governor’s emergency powers, reviewing the powers of local governments and public health districts, ending orders prohibiting Idahoans from attending places of worship, and a declaration that all working Idahoans must be considered “essential” in a future emergency.
“We need to establish the power and authority of the legislative branch,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. “Even though we are a part-time Legislature, we are full-time legislators, and we need to be consulted in those things.”
Senators said they understood people’s frustrations with the restrictions coronavirus has brought but need to address those concerns legally.
“We think we’ve tried to identify the very concerns that people have been down here protesting about,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
The absentee ballot bill says counties have until 30 days before this November’s election, not 45, to mail out absentee ballots and can open and scan ballots starting a week before Election Day. It is meant to lighten the load on county clerks due to a higher than usual amount of absentee voting expected this year. A second election bill, to let counties set up consolidated voting centers, passed the Senate but was killed by the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday.