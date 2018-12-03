The Eagle Pass Correctional Facility was once the Maverick County Detention Center near Eagle Pass, Texas, as it appears here in this photo from the San Antonio Express-News in 2015. The San Antonio Express-News toured the facility that was privately operated by Geo Group, Inc. After county officials and Geo could not come to terms for a new contract, Geo pulled out of Maverick County in 2015, leaving officials and the shareholders of the facility wondering what would become of the detention center.