Two hotly debated waivers to make changes to Idaho's Medicaid program are in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last fall, the state sent the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services two proposed waivers in October 2019, one to add work requirements for Medicaid expansion beneficiaries and one to require most Medicaid patients to get a referral before seeking family planning services from anyone other than their primary doctor. Both are still pending.
"CMS is still reviewing them, but they have been delayed because of coronavirus," said state Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr. "The same team responsible for these waivers is also responsible for reviewing state disaster waivers and those needs have taken priority."
Idaho voters voted in 2018 to expand Medicaid coverage to everyone making up to 138% of the poverty level. In 2019 lawmakers approved funding for Medicaid expansion but also asked the federal government to make numerous changes to the program that, supporters said, would save the state money. The Medicaid expansion debate was one of the most contentious of that year's legislative session, with pro-Medicaid expansion organizations such as Reclaim Idaho, the group that got Medicaid expansion on the ballot, helping to spearhead the opposition and arguing the proposals would cost more and result in fewer people with coverage.
A waiver to let Medicaid pay for behavioral health services at psychiatric hospitals, which unlike the others had pretty unanimous support, was approved in April. Another, to give people making between 100% and 138% of the poverty level a choice between Medicaid and insurance through the state's Your Health Idaho exchange was initially rejected as "incomplete" in August 2019. The state has yet to resubmit it.
The Trump administration has supported work requirements, and CMS has approved similar proposals elsewhere. However, federal courts have blocked their implementation in several states, and they are not currently being enforced anywhere.