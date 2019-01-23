BOISE — Idaho’s Constitutional Defense Council has set a special meeting for next Wednesday to consider paying $260,000 for attorney fees and costs to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which successfully sued to overturn Idaho’s so-called “ag gag” law. The law sought to criminalize surreptitious filming of agricultural operations; it was overturned in federal court as violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Idaho’s Constitutional Defense Council consists of the House speaker, the Senate president pro-tem, the attorney general, and the governor, who chairs the council. It can vote to spend money from the state’s Constitutional Defense Fund. The fund was originally set up to fund legal efforts to defend the state’s sovereignty, but has largely been used to pay the other side’s legal costs and fees when the state’s lost in court.
The Legislature passed the law after an undercover investigator for a group called Mercy for Animals filmed workers at an Idaho dairy in 2012 violently abusing cows. The state defended the law in federal district court, but lost; the court ruling found that the law’s “primary purpose is to protect agricultural facility owners by, in effect, suppressing speech critical of animal-agriculture practices.” The state appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and lost again.