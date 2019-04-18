Idaho's Republican congressional delegation hailed the release of the Mueller report Thursday as exonerating President Trump.
“Special counsel Robert Mueller’s thorough, two-year investigation included more than 500 search warrants, 2,800 subpoenas, 40 Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and 500 witnesses," U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo said in a statement. "Since no credible evidence supports charges of collusion or conspiracy with the Kremlin, I am ready to move on from this drawn-out attack on the president."
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, who is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, praised Mueller for "conducting a straightforward investigation into Russia's attempted interference in our elections, despite the magnifying glass he worked under over the past two years."
“For me, there was no news in Mueller’s report," Risch said. "We have reviewed thousands of documents including dozens of witness statements throughout the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation, and I reached the same conclusion as Mueller: President Trump did not collude with the Russians. Having made thousands of prosecutorial decisions as a prosecutor, I know evidence of a crime when I see it, and what was presented in this case did not come close."
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who represents eastern Idaho, sent out a statement on his press list and posted a slightly different one on his campaign Facebook page. Both sounded similar themes, saying the report exonerates Trump of charges that he colluded with the Russian government to win the election and blaming Democrats and the media for dividing the country.
“Today's release of the Mueller report marks the final day in a process that has dominated national discourse for two years," Simpson said in the statement. "At last, the American people can know without a shadow of a doubt that the Trump campaign did not collude with foreign governments. While Democrats in Congress have eagerly fanned the flames of division, it's time they accept this good news: there was no collusion and while the 2016 elections faced foreign attacks, those attacks did not change any outcomes."
U.S. Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of Mueller’s full report Thursday. While it contained many more details than the four-page summary released last month, the conclusions mostly held. Mueller said the Russian government worked to aid Trump’s election by hacking into and disseminating Democratic emails and spreading propaganda on social media, and the report outlines contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russians. However, Mueller said he didn’t find evidence Trump’s campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia. It also outlines behavior by Trump during the investigation that could be construed as obstruction of justice but doesn’t reach any conclusions as to whether the president broke the law.
Risch, Crapo and Simpson said people should move on. Risch said, “Democrats and many in the national media have made horrible claims against President Trump, have questioned his loyalty to our country, and have consistently assured the American people of his guilt."
"They were wrong," he continued. "All of this has been a deliberate distraction from the president’s accomplishments, and the charade has gone on long enough. It’s time for our nation to come together and move forward as one. With the conclusion of this investigation, I hope the Democrats will join us in doing so."
"We need to start acting like adults and address problems that the American people actually care about," Simpson's campaign posted on Facebook. "We weren't elected to throw temper tantrums and cry for impeachment. It's time to stop playing politics and start putting the American people first."