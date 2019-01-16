BOISE — Idaho’s courts are facing “critical” and “dire” needs, state courts administrative Director Sara Thomas told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Thomas said positions for court reporters, who are required by both the state and U.S. constitutions, are going unfilled for months and even years, because Idaho’s pay is so low and there’s no school for court reporters closer than Washington state. Idaho judges’ pay ranks near last among neighboring states and low among all states. And the 4th Judicial District — Ada County — is in “dire” need of more judges.
The court system has budget requests in all three areas, and the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee was highly receptive to the pitch.
“We’ll cover those line items — we understand the courts’ needs,” said Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, the Senate co-chair of JFAC.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the House co-chair of the budget-writing committee, said, “Those are things that come with growth, no question. In my tenure we’ve put magistrate judges in Canyon County, eastern Idaho, Twin Falls. It’s time for Ada County.”
Thomas told JFAC, “I don’t want to sound dire here, but I’m going to.” Ada County last received a new judge in 2014, she said, but the population has grown by more than 7.5 percent since then. Now, if someone files a contested divorce in Ada County today, “it takes over a year to get a trial, and that’s to get a trial scheduled.”
Courts in the district also are seeing a “huge influx of cases,” with felony filings alone jumping from 2,600 in 2014 to almost 3,500 in 2017. “That’s a 33 percent increase in felony filings since the last time they got a judge,” Thomas said. “In December, the Ada County prosecutor told me in calendar year 2019, they expect that number to rise again.”
The 4th District has been filling in with senior judges and with judges from out of the area; an Idaho Court of Appeals judge has even been regularly hearing civil commitment cases in the district.
“We simply cannot support the need for workload in Ada County,” Thomas said.
For next year, the courts are requesting three new judges for Ada County, including one district judge and two magistrates along with a court reporter; a 3 percent increase in funding for judges’ salaries statewide, matching Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation for state employees; and a 10 percent budget increase for court reporters.
While that increase for court reporters may sound like a lot, Thomas said, “Idaho is facing a critical lack of court reporters. It is unprecedented in Idaho, and it is a persistent challenge.”
In the Twin Falls area, one court reporter position was vacant for 15 months until November of 2017; a month after it was filled, another opened up. “To this day, that vacancy remains open,” Thomas said.
In the 7th Judicial District, a position that opened in March of 2018 is still vacant. And in the 6th District, for one that became vacant in June of 2018, “To date not a single qualified applicant has applied. A second position in that district was posted last month, and today it also remains open.”
Idaho’s courts are “courts of record,” and a verbatim transcript is essential to creating that record, which means it can be reviewed by appellate courts or the public, and convictions can be upheld. Failure to keep that record violates due process, and both the Idaho and U.S. constitutions, Thomas said. Idaho state law requires a court reporter in district court proceedings.
“The Idaho Supreme Court has recognized that we have a crisis,” she told lawmakers. “I’ve been researching what are the opportunities that we have to address this.”
The courts have tried contracting for remote court-reporter services through technology, but that’s an unsatisfactory and high-cost solution, Thomas said.
She conferred with the court reporters association about why people weren’t applying for Idaho’s court reporter jobs. The answer was that Idaho pays less than surrounding states and less than the federal courts. “Also, in the entire Pacific Northwest, there is one school, and it’s in Washington. So we’re reaching out to that school. We’ve put some calls into them. We’d like to develop a dual credit program.”
The idea is to develop a program that would allow Idaho high school students to receive training and graduate from high school with both an associate’s degree and certification as a court reporter, allowing them to go to work.
In the next year, the 10 percent increase in the budget for salaries for court reporters would be targeted toward the most-skilled reporters who can create real-time verbatim transcripts, which are viewable in real time by the judge and also can be viewed by deaf jurors; they’d get the biggest increases. They also typically need at least a bachelor’s degree. The average court reporter in Idaho now earns about $53,400. The hope is to raise that to about $58,700.
“It truly is critical to the ongoing operations of the court that we can recruit” court reporters, Thomas said.
JFAC will set the budget for the judicial branch in the coming weeks. The court reporter item requests an increase of $340,500 in state general funds next year; the statewide judge-pay request, $788,300; and the Ada County request, $516,200. That’s not counting costs the county would incur to provide space and staffing for the new judges; Thomas said she has a letter from the Ada County commission supporting the move and pledging to support it with county funds as well.