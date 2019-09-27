The state of Idaho has submitted a waiver to the federal government asking for permission to put work requirements on Medicaid expansion beneficiaries.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has sent the proposal to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, DHW announced Friday.
The proposal, perhaps the most controversial of the several changes to Medicaid expansion the Legislature authorized this year, would require expansion beneficiaries to work, volunteer or participate in work training for at least 20 hours a week, or be enrolled in post-secondary education for at least half-time. It contains numerous exemptions, such as for people under 19, over 59, and people who are pregnant, physically or intellectually unable to work, applying for or receiving unemployment or participating in drug or alcohol treatment.
Public comment closed on Sept. 22. Most of the written comment and the testimony at two public hearings was against the proposal.
The Trump administration has approved similar waivers for work requirements elsewhere. However, they have led to litigation in several states, and a federal court blocked work requirements in Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire earlier this year.