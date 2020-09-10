A group of thousands of women in one of the reddest states in the country are doing what they can to help get Joe Biden elected president.
Idaho Women for Biden has both a Facebook group and an email list for women who don't use Facebook. Betty Richardson, who co-founded the group with Kassie Cerami, said it had 7,793 members as of Thursday and is still growing.
"I really believe that it's important for people to follow their convictions and to stand up for what they believe in, and that's one of the things that we're hearing from the women in our group over and over again," Richardson said.
Richardson has long been active in Democratic politics in Idaho. She worked for U.S. Sen. Frank Church and Gov. Cecil Andrus and headed the Ada County Democrats before being appointed U.S. Attorney for Idaho by President Bill Clinton. She has also run for Congress and state Senate. However, she said the group is mixed politically, with its members including former Republican state legislator Judi Danielson.
"This is a lot of women having conversations with other women," Richardson said. "This is a lot of word of mouth, just talking to each other, telling our stories. Our group is made up of Democrats, Republicans and independents. It's very ecumenical, politically."
Danielson, of Adams County, was a moderate Republican who represented several rural counties north of Boise for three terms in the state House and three-and-a-half in the Senate, leaving in 2001 after being appointed to the Northwest Power Planning Council. Danielson said she thought of herself as a Republican for her entire life until Trump and doesn't view him as one. She expressed dismay at statements he has made about veterans, from his 2015 swipe at rival John McCain when Trump said "I like people who weren't captured" to a story in The Atlantic last week that says Trump called Americans killed in battle "losers" and "suckers." (Trump says the story isn't true.)
“I’m sad for the demise of the Republican Party, but everything that the Republicans stood for is not what he’s done,” Danielson said. “You know, they used to be conservative, fiscally conservative. And the way he speaks about other people. I’m so disappointed in how the coronavirus has been handled, a lot of people didn’t have to die. I’m concerned about his appointees (and) what he’s done to our government. I said when he won, ‘OK, we’ll give him a chance, the checks and balances will work.’ Well, they haven’t. Never could have imagined.”
Cathyanne Nonini, of Coeur d’Alene, was a Democrat when she was younger but has been a mostly straight-ticket voting Republican since the late 1990s, campaigning for GOP candidates and playing her violin at Republican events. She reluctantly voted for Trump in 2016 even though she didn’t like him. Now, she said, she plans to “work as hard I can to get Biden elected."
“I just think that Trump is a misogynist,” she said. “He’s a hypocrite. He was pro-choice before he ran for president. He lied about the whole COVID thing.”
Nonini said she doesn’t agree with the entire Democratic platform, but she thinks Trump is a bully and she likes Biden and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
“If Trump wins, we have no dignity in this country anymore,” she said. “I’m old enough to remember Kennedy and Reagan and even Clinton, and at least the country had dignity, and our president was respected, and now we’re a laughing stock.”
Richardson said the group has been particularly important for some members who live in heavily Republican rural areas and who felt isolated before finding the group. She praised the civility she has seen among its members, which she views as reflective of what drew them to Biden in the first place.
"Frankly, it's that desire for civility in our public dialogue that has made many women turn to Joe Biden, because they look at the incumbent and see someone who is cruel and crude and morally bankrupt, and treats people, especially women, with disrespect," she said.
While Trump's approval ratings in Idaho are among his highest in the country, and he is expected to carry the state easily, polls both here and nationally have consistently shown a wide gender gap when it comes to support for Trump. For example, a July 2018 Idaho Politics Weekly poll found 70% of Idaho men approved of Trump's performance but just 48% of women.
Richardson said the group's members are working to get Biden elected, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has stymied many traditional methods of campaigning. Nonini is calling voters in Nevada and sometimes wears a Biden shirt when she is out and about.
"I'm not going to be one of those people who is afraid to show my support," she said.
Danielson said she doesn't plan to campaign actively — "Idaho gets real nasty when it comes to differing opinions," she said — but that she isn't afraid to put a Biden sign in her front yard or a sticker on her car. She said there are quite a few Republicans who feel like her.
"It may very well be that the Republicans for Biden are the tipping point for Trump losing," she said.
Danielson said she isn't sure if she will return to her former party if that happens.
"Well, right now the Republican Party is in shambles," she said. "It depends on what it comes back to. It has to rebuild itself. I've been a Republican. I will not be a Republican until — we'll see what this is like."