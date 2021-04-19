Most Idahoans who qualify for discounted health insurance have less than two weeks to enroll if they want to avoid waiting what could be months.
Idaho’s insurance exchange, called Your Health Idaho, initially began its special open enrollment period for one month in March after the Biden administration opened federal markets. Idaho later extend its open enrollment period to last until April 30. Idaho officials announced Monday they will not extend the period again.
The Biden administration extended open enrollment for the federal insurance exchange until Aug. 15. Idaho has its own exchange.
Under a sweeping new federal relief package passed in early March, Congress made tax credits both bigger for some policyholders and let people with higher earnings access health insurance subsidies.
Unless Idaho regulators activate another special open enrollment period, Idahoans who don’t sign up by April 30 will have to wait until Your Health Idaho opens again in late fall.
Typically, state and federal insurance markets let most people sign up for policies during an enrollment period that lasts a few weeks each year. Outside of that period, only people who have substantial life changes, such as having a child or losing insurance, can get exchange plans.
“This is the last chance for Idahoans to take advantage of the increased tax credits and enroll in 2021 coverage,” Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho executive director, said in a news release Monday. “These savings can be significant for Idaho families who may have thought health insurance was out of reach prior to the American Rescue Plan Act.”
In March, 3,600 Idahoans enrolled in state health insurance exchange plans in the first month of special open enrollment. That’s 70% higher than the 2,100 new enrollees in March 2020, when people could only enroll if they met certain criteria, according to Mikayla Williams, communications coordinator for Your Health Idaho.
“April is just as busy,” Kelly said in the release. “We encourage everyone to make the most of the enrollment process by using one of the free local experts available to them on the Your Health Idaho website.”
Foe those who enroll in a plan in April, coverage will become effective May 1.
To apply for new plans, visit yourhealthidaho.org. Call 855-944-3246 with questions.