In the race for Idaho Falls City Council Seat 6, two candidates have opposing visions of how the city should use its resources.
In an interview with the Post Register, incumbent City Councilman Jim Freeman emphasized projects the city is working on, including building a new police department and hopes for a restored Civic Center, an expansion to the Idaho Falls Zoo and other projects.
Karie Caldwell, who is challenging Freeman, did not respond to requests for an interview. A look at her social media, however, reveals her stance that such projects should be reconsidered to reduce spending and save taxpayer money.
Freeman was born in the numbered streets of Idaho Falls and attended the University of Idaho. He began working at the Idaho Falls Fire Department in 1986 and retired in 2012, having served as both a firefighter and a paramedic.
Freeman says his time in the fire department gave him experience with the inner workings of government, though he adds there was still a learning curve when he joined the City Council in 2018.
Freeman said the City Council’s plan for a new building for the police department is necessary, citing reports from the Idaho Falls Police Department that crime has increased as the city’s population has grown.
“We’ve got a plan for the next four to five years to up our manpower,” Freeman said.
Freeman added that he also supports funding for new equipment at the fire department, and for improving Idaho Falls’ parks.
On her social media pages Caldwell, in contrast expressed support for an Oct. 15 opinion article by Rob Thompson criticizing how the police station is being funded. Thompson, who is also running for city council, argued the station should have been funded through a bond vote.
Caldwell has also been vocal on social media about mask requirements. She wrongly accused the city of requiring masks. The city has not issued a citywide mandate to wear masks, though it has required masks to be worn in public buildings.
Freeman has made statements encouraging people to wear masks.