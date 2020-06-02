Both of the Republican incumbents in Legislative District 8 who faced primary challengers will return to Boise.
Sen. Steven Thayn got 6,182 votes, compared to 5,035 for challenger Marla Lawson of Lowman, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's office. Rep. Dorothy Moon won even more commandingly, getting 7,279 votes compared to 4,163 for LaVerne Sessions of Salmon.
The district, one of the geographically largest and most rural in the state, covers Custer, Lemhi, Gem, Valley and Boise counties. Thayn, of Emmett, was elected to the House in 2006 and moved up to the Senate in 2012. Moon, who lives in Custer County, was first elected in 2016.
Moon won every county in the district, according to the Challis Messenger, while Thayn won every one except for Boise County. Moon won her home county convincingly, with 980 votes out of 1,410, or almost 70% support, while Thayn won it but a little more narrowly at 755 votes out of 1,351, or 56% of the vote. Conversely, Moon narrowly won Sessions' home county of Lemhi with 1,278 votes out of 2,469, or 52%, while Thayn carried it with 1,410 votes compared to 885 for Lawson, or 61% for Thayn.
The district's other House member, Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, was unopposed. None of the three candidates have opponents in the November election.