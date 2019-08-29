All three incumbents on the Idaho Falls City Council whose seats are up in November plan to seek election to another term.
Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman has already filed her paperwork to run for another term. Councilmen John Radford and Thomas Hally, who are also up for re-election, said Thursday they plan to file in the coming days.
So far no one has filed to oppose any of them. Filing closes Sept. 6, and Election Day is Nov. 5.
Radford and Ziel-Dingman were both elected in 2015 and are seeking a second four-year term. Hally, who is the Council president, has been on the Council since 2004.