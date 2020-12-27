Idaho Falls is poised to become a major center for the development of new nuclear reactors.
The National Reactor Innovation Center, a partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy and private companies to test new nuclear reactors, was created as part of the 2018 Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act, which was shepherded through Congress by Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo. In 2019, DOE announced the center will be sited at Idaho National Laboratory.
“This is a way of planting the flag even deeper here for being the lead place for the development of the nuclear industry, not only in America but in the world,” Risch said at the time.
INL was already working with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and NuScale Power on plans to build 12 small modular reactors at the INL desert site before the center announcement. The National Reactor Innovation Center could end up being a major economic driver for eastern Idaho — INL Director Mark Peters said last year that the small modular reactor project is expected to create about 1,000 construction jobs and a few hundred permanent jobs after that and that other projects down the road could have a similar impact.
Ashley Finan, a former director of the Nuclear Innovation Alliance, has been named NRIC's director. NRIC rolled out a website earlier this year, and Finan said in an interview that she and the others at NRIC have been busy trying to meet their goals.
"We're committed to supporting the demonstration of at least two reactors by the end of 2025," she said.
Finan said NRIC wants to set up the infrastructure to prepare DOE and other national laboratories to continue such work 50 years from now. She said they hope to return INL to its past as a center of reactor testing and development, but "we've learned a lot and we're committed to doing it a little bit differently."
"It's really a private sector-driven effort rather than government-driven," she said.
NRIC's role, she said, is to provide resources to the private companies looking to develop reactors, with one notable effort being their work to develop test beds and demonstration sites. NRIC plans to build a test bed to host reactor demonstrations and other nuclear projects in the dome of the long-defunct Experimental Breeder Reactor-II on the DOE's desert site and has already started the needed preliminary evaluations of the site.
"I think this is really one of our flagship products, the test bed," she said.
Finan said NRIC wants to pay more attention to economic and practical factors than some previous nuclear projects have. And, she said it is looking at how nuclear power would be integrated into the energy grid and balanced with different types of electric generation.
"We're emphasizing it because to have nuclear energy provide a scalable solution we need to address cost and we need to address market," she said.
NRIC is also working with the companies TerraPower LLC and X-energy, both of which have gotten $80 million reactor development grants from DOE. TerraPower's is to demonstrate a sodium-cooled fast reactor, X-energy's to develop a four-unit nuclear power plant based on its design for the Xe-100, a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor. Finan said it hasn't been determined yet where those reactors will be located. Finan also said to expect more announcements from DOE on funding awards for advanced reactor development in the near future.