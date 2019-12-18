The $738 billion defense funding bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday and the $1.4 trillion spending bills that passed the House both included numerous Idaho-related items, including money for Idaho National Laboratory, nuclear research and rural counties.
The National Defense Authorization Act, which had already passed the House, passed 86-8 in the Senate and now heads to President Donald Trump's desk. The bills that passed the House, which among other provisions include funding to avoid a year-end government shutdown, are headed to the Senate.
The defense spending bill includes the provisions of the Securing Energy Infrastructure Act. The original bill was sponsored by U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and with co-sponsors including Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho. It will establish a two-year pilot program with INL and other national laboratories to analyze vulnerabilities in America's cybersecurity systems, and research and test technology to protect the electric grid from cyberattacks.
The defense bill also includes $335 million for waste cleanup at the site, $376 million for the Spent Fuel Handling Recapitalization Project and sitewide safeguards and security at the Naval Reactor Facility, and $29 million to build six new railroad spurs at the Orchard Combat Training Area near Boise, according to Risch's office.
"One of the aspects of Orchard that makes it so attractive to visiting units is that the units and their equipment can arrive via rail," said Risch spokeswoman Marty Cozza. "The new spurs will allow them to bring in an entire brigade to Orchard for training and provide greater flexibility with brigades coming in and leaving."
The Energy and Water and Interior and Environment funding bill the House passed includes numerous Idaho-related items. Some INL-related items, according to U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson's office, include more than $400 million to maintain and upgrade INL facilities; initiating a $230 million program to demonstrate advanced reactors; $100 million for advanced small modular reactor research and development; $65 million for the Versatile Test Reactor; $20 million for the National Reactor Innovation Center; $20 million for micro-reactor research and development; $15.6 million to upgrade facilities for the security forces at the Materials and Fuel Complex; $10 million for Sawtooth, a new supercomputer that will be housed at INL's new Collaborative Computing Center; and $433.5 million for the Idaho Cleanup Project, the program in charge of nuclear waste cleanup at the site. Overall funding for the Office of Energy would go to $1.49 billion, a $167 million jump.
“Combined with other portions of this package, these bills will reestablish the U.S. leadership role in nuclear energy," said Simpson, who is the ranking Republican on the House Energy and Water Development subcommittee. "It also recognizes that clean nuclear energy must be part of our energy future. After years of significant investment in research, development and facilities, this bill charts a course to begin building advanced reactor technologies, and I look forward to seeing some of these new nuclear reactors being built at our own INL.”
Public lands-related items include full funding for the Payment in Lieu of Taxes programs and a two-year extension of Secure Rural Schools, both of which make up a significant portion of the budget for many rural counties in Idaho and elsewhere in the West. It also includes $5.6 billion to fight wildfires, $1 million to compensate ranchers for livestock killed by wolves, language directing the Bureau of Land Management to work with Idaho on aquifer recharge and language supporting the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois. It also includes funding for wheat and potato research and would change regulations to make it easier for schools to offer potatoes and other starchy vegetables as part of breakfasts.
Crapo and Risch, who are chairmen of the Senate's Banking and Foreign Relations committees respectively, put out a news release Tuesday highlighting numerous items they both in those capacities helped get added to the final defense funding bill. Major ones include more funding to combat opioid trafficking, expanded sanctions on North Korea and Syria, preventing federal funds from being used to buy Chinese-made rail cars or buses and banning the use of Department of Defense funds to transfer American-made F-35 aircraft to Turkey as long as it is using the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.