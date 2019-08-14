Mayor Rebecca Casper has nominated PJ Holm to serve as the next director of the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department.
Holm has previously served as recreation superintendent, became the assistant director in January and was named the interim director for the department after Greg Weitzel left in early June to become the head of Parks and Recreation in Las Vegas. The Idaho Falls City Council will vote on Holm's appointment at its Aug. 22 meeting.
"I have loved working for a municipality and seeing the diversity within our department staff and the city as a whole," Holm said.
The city received more than 100 applications from across the country and eventually narrowed the list to three finalists who sat for multiple rounds of interviews with the city. The other two final candidates for the position were Margaret Earnest, who leads the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society, and Brad Raney, the parks and recreation director in Green River, Wyo.
City spokesman Bud Cranor said the panel of city officials who interviewed the finalists ultimately chose Holm because of his familiarity with the more unique aspects of the department, such as managing the Idaho Falls Zoo and the city's three golf courses.
"There are a lot of aspects to our department that are not found in every other parks and rec department around the country," Cranor said.
Holm was born in Idaho Falls and said he had no plans to leave the city for another job at any point. Before getting involved with city government in 2013, he earned a degree in recreation management from the University of Idaho and was a program director for the Idaho Falls YMCA.
Holm oversaw all the buildings in the city's recreation department as the superintendent and helped launch the Movies in the Park series. In his months as the interim director, he created the department's budget proposal for next year and organized the War Bonnet Roundup.
If Holm and the department's budget are both approved by the city council, he would oversee the addition of a new splash pad for the city and work to repair the "maintenance headache" he saw in the dilapidated and aging infrastructure at some of the current locations.
"What I'm looking at doing is getting back to the basics for our staff and cleaning up the facilities we currently have and currently operate," Holm said.
Holm's proposed starting salary as director is $102,500. Weitzel was earning $128,144 during his final year.