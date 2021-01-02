Idaho State Police are asking visitors to the Capitol during the upcoming legislative session to wear a mask.
"The Idaho State Capitol has, for decades, been a symbol of hope and resolve," ISP Col. Ked Wills wrote in a letter released to the media on Wednesday. "Idahoans have a long history of peaceful assembly and participation in their government, and we recognize maintaining public order in the people’s house is essential in ensuring productive debate, peaceful demonstration, and all processes essential to American democracy."
Wills also asked visitors to respect legislative social distancing rules, which will reduce seating capacity in places such as committee rooms and the House and Senate galleries.
"All rooms are open to the public, however, when capacity is reached, proceedings may be available via live stream in designated overflow areas," Wills wrote. "When seating is limited, check the Legislative Information Desk located in the Garden Level Rotunda."
Lawmakers will not be required to wear masks, and most Republican lawmakers didn't wear them at the special session in August and the organizational session last month, the former of which was also packed with a large number of maskless protesters against COVID-19-related restrictions. Legislative staff will be required to wear masks outside of their offices, however. The mask order that covers Ada County likely applies to public areas of the Capitol, the state Attorney General's office opined recently, although not to the legislative rooms where the respective chambers set the rules.