The Idaho Transportation Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office are urging people to get a Star Card if they want one before Oct. 1, 2020.
"We are encouraging all Idahoans to consider getting a Star Card ahead of the deadline," ITD spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez said Wednesday.
The Star Card is Idaho's version of a driver's license that complies with the standards set in the federal Real ID Act of 2005. After Oct. 1, 2020, Real ID-compliant identification will be needed to board an airplane for a domestic flight or enter any federal building. This would include any Idaho National Laboratory or military facilities. It also includes any other federal building, including ones you might not normally think of as being high security such as a Social Security Administration office.
Support and opposition for the Real ID Act, which was spurred by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and intended to make it more difficult to obtain a fraudulent ID, was spread across the political spectrum, with concerns including threats to privacy, the cost of implementing it and worries that, in effect, it would turn state driver's licenses into national identity cards. Many state legislatures, including Idaho's, opposed the act and refused for years to comply with the federal mandate. Idaho passed a law in 2008 saying the state wouldn't comply with Real ID. Idaho lawmakers relented in 2016 and the state started to issue the Real ID-compliant Star Cards on Jan. 1, 2018. At this point all but three states issue licenses that meet Real ID standards.
So far 185,106 of Idaho's 1.2 million licensed drivers have a Star Card, Gonzalez said. She said the state wants to make sure people who might need one know about it ahead of the federal deadline.
"We don't want you to get to the airport on Oct. 1 (2020) and be turned away," she said.
The old driver's licenses still will be available even after Oct. 1, 2020 and will still work for most in-state ID purposes. Both licenses cost the same. The difference between the old licenses and Star Cards are the more stringent identification requirements to obtain a Star Card. To get a Star Card, you need to prove your identity and lawful status in the U.S. such as with a passport or certified birth certificate, and if your name has changed you will need a document demonstrating the change — for example, a marriage license if you changed your last name when you got married. You also will need a document showing your name and Social Security number, such as your Social Security card, or a pay stub if it contains both. And, you will need two documents showing your name and where you currently live, such as a rental agreement, mortgage, utility bill or bank statement. Only non-laminated documents will be accepted.
The website itd.idaho.gov/starcard/ has more information, including a detailed list of the documents that are accepted to obtain a Star Card. Bonneville County Sheriff's Capt. Samuel Hulse said people should know what documents they need and have them before they visit the Department of Motor Vehicles. He said they should also give themselves enough time and plan for waits. Generally Mondays, Fridays and afternoons tend to be busier. People can renew their licenses up to 25 months before they expire.
"Go ahead and do it now," Gonzalez said. "We want to avoid that crunch in July, August and September 2020."
There are a couple of other forms of identification that comply with the Real ID Act, such as a passport or military ID. However, Gonzalez said people might want to consider getting a Star Card even if they have a passport. Most people don't carry their passports with them but usually have their driver's licenses with them, so it could be more convenient if you need to fly unexpectedly.
Wednesday's news conference in Idaho Falls was just one piece of a statewide push to raise awareness of the Star Card. ITD has been running TV ads and advertising online and in print. Gov. Brad Little appeared at a press conference in Boise on Tuesday urging people to get Star Cards, and ITD has others scheduled around the state in the coming days. ITD has been working with liquor stores to post Star Card ads, and there is also one at Idaho Falls Regional Airport. Information about the Star Card also is being included in driver's license renewal notices, and the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho has been sending information to beneficiaries. The state is also planning a campaign in partnership with Boise State University, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho, featuring the mascots of all three schools at airport security with a Star Card and urging people to plan ahead.