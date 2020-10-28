The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Idaho released her second video ad of the election cycle Tuesday, criticizing the Republican incumbent for trying to take away people's health insurance instead of doing anything about COVID-19.
The ad, which is called "Lullaby" and features a version of Johannes Brahms' well-known song "Lullaby" playing in the background the entire time, accuses incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Risch of "sleeping on the job." Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan has made this one of her most frequently used lines, a reference to when Risch briefly nodded off during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in January, a moment which was captured by a New York Times sketch artist.
In an email accompanying the ad's release, Jordan's campaign says Risch "sat idly by and has said nothing about the recent spike in cases and death in our state," and notes that Gov. Brad Little on Monday moved the state back to Stage 3 of his reopening plan from Stage 4. It also criticizes Risch for supporting the confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court of Amy Coney Barrett, who Democrats fear will be a vote in favor of declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.
“Senator Risch refuses to work across the aisle, and he’s demonstrated throughout his time in the Senate that he could not care less about the health and safety of Idahoans,” Jordan said in a statement. “When I take his seat in the U.S. Senate, I’ll work with officials across the entire ideological spectrum to make sure we eradicate this deadly virus and solve the economic crisis we’re in.”
This ad, which will run online statewide and on TV in the Boise market, is Jordan's second TV ad of the cycle. Risch has come out with three TV ads so far.
In an email, Risch campaign spokeswoman Rachel Burkett called him "one of the hardest working senators in the United States Congress, confirmed by the fact that he commutes home every weekend to work in his state offices and to stay in touch with his Idaho constituents," and highlighted Risch's most recent ad, "Together," in which he discusses his support for pandemic-related aid to individuals and small businesses.
"For months, Senator Risch’s opponent has resorted to false claims and vitriolic attacks in an attempt to distract from her liberal record and far-left agenda for Idaho," Burkett said. "In traveling around the state, the voters are confirming that they prefer our positive, issue-oriented campaign, rather than a campaign of attacks. We intend to maintain this positive nature throughout the remainder of the campaign."
The election is Tuesday.