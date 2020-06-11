Paulette Jordan plans to seek a seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee if elected to the U.S. Senate, and one of her reasons is she thinks this could help Idaho National Laboratory.
"We're very fortunate to have this organization, but also because they're doing such great work in terms of cybersecurity and in terms of cutting-edge research and development and clean energy," Jordan, the Democratic nominee challenging U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, said in an interview Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who represents eastern Idaho, is the ranking Republican on the House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee and has been a vocal supporter of the lab. Jordan, a former state House member and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, said Idaho needs to "think about a succession plan for this vital committee assignment if Mike Simpson leaves Congress in the near future."
"I very much appreciate the fact we have a sitting congressman in Mike Simpson working on behalf of Idaho in the House Appropriations Committee," Jordan said. "We haven't had someone in the Senate since Larry Craig in 2009."
Risch, who was first elected in 2008, says he has been a strong proponent of the lab. In an email Thursday, he pointed to the awards and recognition he has gotten over the years for supporting INL and the nuclear industry and said he has had a "long and proud relationship with the INL," starting 44 years ago as a young state senator and continuing over his 28 years in the state Senate and brief stint as governor.
"The INL is equipped with some of the most talented scientists, researchers, and engineers in the world, and it is my privilege to work to ensure the Lab is in the best possible position to further America’s national security and energy interests," he said. "With committee positions and seniority I have I believe I am in the best possible places to accomplish that."
Risch is on the Senate Intelligence and Energy and Natural Resources committees, with the second-most seniority on the former committee and third-most on the latter, and is chairman of Senate Foreign Relations. He said these roles let him support the American nuclear industry and nuclear nonproliferation as well as cybersecurity work, which he has helped steer to INL.
"Because of my position on the Intelligence Committee and the lab’s natural ability to do this, we have prospered," Risch said. "The INL is growing and a time is coming soon when funds for cyber at the lab will exceed funds for the nuclear mission. The lab director agreed with me on that at a recent forum we held in Idaho Falls."
Jordan said research at INL could be key in addressing climate change, and said her service on the state House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee would help her advocate for energy issues. She also pointed to the Trump administration’s repeated proposals to slash INL’s budget — he proposed cutting it by nearly 25% last year. Most of Trump’s initial budgets have called for steep cuts in INL funding, although so far it has mostly been restored in the appropriations bills passed by Congress.
“Strong advocacy is needed, and we have not seen that from Senator Risch,” she said.
Risch said he has worked with other Idaho lawmakers to increase INL's funding, which he said has roughly tripled over his tenure. He said he has supported new missions at the lab such as small modular reactors and the 2018 bill that led to the siting of the National Reactor Innovation Center at INL. And, he said, he was instrumental in the confirmation of Rita Baranwal, who used to head the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear in Idaho Falls, as head of the Office of Nuclear Energy.
"It has taken me a dozen years to get into the leadership positions I hold on these issues since everything in the senate is based on seniority," Risch said. "I’m proud to represent Idaho in that capacity."
One thing that will affect the power of whoever wins is who controls the U.S. Senate in January 2021. It has a 53-47 Republican majority now, and while one Democratic seat in Alabama is considered likely to flip Republican, GOP incumbents in several states are expected to face tough re-election fights. While most analysts rate Risch's seat as safe — Idaho hasn't elected a Democratic senator since 1974, and Republicans have easily won most recent statewide elections — Jordan said she would be better positioned to help Idaho if the Senate flips.
"We've seen how the Republican majority has really disserved the American public and why it's important to have balance in the U.S. Senate," Jordan said.