US-Abortion

Protestors march through downtown Boise chanting pro-abortion rights slogans on their way to the Idaho Capitol steps, June 24, 2022 in Boise. The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal judge this week to bar Idaho from enforcing its near-total abortion ban while a lawsuit pitting federal health care law against state anti-abortion legislation is underway.

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, file

BOISE — The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal judge this week to bar Idaho from enforcing its near-total abortion ban while a lawsuit pitting federal health care law against state anti-abortion legislation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Republican-led Idaho Legislature is asking for permission to intervene in the federal case, just as it has done in three other abortion-related lawsuits filed in state courts.

Recommended for you