Kanye West will be on Idaho’s presidential ballot, even though there is still an outstanding question of whether he can legally be on it.
Boise lawyer Carl Withroe sent a letter to Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney challenging West’s eligibility on the grounds that his being a registered Republican in Wyoming disqualifies him from running as an independent in this state.
"The harm to my client, as well as Idaho voters generally, if an ineligible candidate remains on the ballot is plain: maintaining an ineligible candidate on a ballot in a presidential election will cause significant confusion and will likely lead many voters to vote for a candidate that cannot hold the office, effectively depriving those voters of their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote," Withroe, with the firm Mooney Wieland, wrote.
Withroe asked Denney to respond by noon Thursday — the deadline for county clerks to print absentee ballots for the November election is Monday. However, the deadline for the Secretary of State to certify candidates was Sept. 4, and the deadline to supply counties with sample ballots was Monday, both dates that had already passed by the time Withroe wrote to Denney. Ballots are already being printed, said Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock.
“The Legislature chose those deadlines for good reason, because there’s a federal law that requires that absentee ballots going out to citizens who are overseas or are in the military and are deployed out-of-state have to be mailed to them no later than Sept. 18,” Hancock said.
Therefore, Hancock said, West will be on Idaho’s ballot unless a court order forces the Secretary of State’s office to change course.
Withroe, who said he was writing on behalf of his client Brady Harrison, cites Idaho Code section 34-708A, which says independent presidential candidates need to certify they "have no political party affiliation." West, Withroe wrote, is registered as a Republican in Park County, Wyo., and on his Federal Election Commission filing West stated he is affiliated with the BDY Party, or Birthday Party. A similar challenge recently resulted in West's being removed from the ballot in Arizona, which also requires independent presidential candidates to not be affiliated with a political party.
West’s campaign didn’t answer a request for comment Thursday.
West, 43, a famous rapper and record producer who has been outspoken about his political views and his Christian faith in recent years, announced his presidential bid on July 4. He has successfully qualified for the ballot in about a half-dozen states, although he has missed deadlines in others or been disqualified due to invalid signatures or legal challenges. His platform, which is posted on the front page of his sparse campaign website, calls for bringing back prayer in schools, reducing household and student loan debt, policing and legal reforms to reduce racial disparities and an America-first foreign policy, among other goals.
West was a supporter of President Donald Trump until recently, and Republican political operatives have helped him get on the ballot in some states, leading to speculation that his candidacy is meant to bolster Trump's by drawing Black support from Democratic nominee Joe Biden. West said in an interview with Forbes in July that he no longer supports Trump and took issue with the contention that his candidacy could split the Black vote.
"That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote," West said.
West is perhaps most associated with Chicago, where he grew up, but he has been showing an interest in the West over the past couple of years. He recorded his 2018 album Ye at a ranch in Jackson, Wyo., made Wyoming-themed shirts and hoodies on his Yeezy fashion line and bought a ranch in Cody, Wyo., where he now lives. His running mate is Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Cody. He also vacationed in Coeur d'Alene in 2018.