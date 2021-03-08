BOISE — Over the years, the Lava Hot Springs Foundation fund has become something of a quirk within the Idaho Legislature. Its current status within the appropriations budget means legislators have found themselves debating over pool toys in the past. But that may soon change under a new bill from Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, that would change the Lava Hot Springs Foundation into a continuously appropriated account. The Senate voted to pass the bill on Monday. Bill 1123 will now be sent to the House.
The change would “treat the Foundation like other similarly situated organizations” and allow “it to more quickly respond to needs using its dedicated fees while still retaining legislative oversight,” according to Bill 1123’s statement of purpose.
The Lava Hot Springs Foundation, which oversees the state-owned swimming pools and hot baths, would have more control over its own spending. Currently, unforeseen expenses often have to go through a lengthy legislative process.
“Last year, the roof on one of their swimming pools began to leak and they did a patch job to stop it. But the roof needs to be replaced and is damaged by water. They have the money to repair it but not the spending authority,” Burtenshaw told the Senate.
Even more mundane expenses can be subject to this process.
“Last year, they came to us with a $25,000 supplemental to fill up their store with sweatshirts, T-shirts and knickknacks … and they can’t do that until they come back to the Legislature for that budget. So by the time they need that, they’re already out of supplies. And it makes it really difficult for them to keep up with the public,” Burtenshaw said.
Burtenshaw said Lava Hot Springs’ funding amount would remain “largely unchanged” and the foundation can still only spend within the dedicated fund. The foundation spends approximately $2.5 million per year while taking in $3 million per year, said Burtenshaw. Approximately 440,000 people visited the springs in 2019.
“The Lava Hot Springs Foundation is a self-sustaining financial operation,” Burtenshaw said.
Originally part of the Fort Hall reservation, the spring and 178 acres of land around it were later acquired by the federal government through a treaty agreement. In 1902, the springs were given to the state of Idaho but the agreement was stipulated that they must remain for public use. Today, the natural hot springs provide water to swimming pools and hot tubs. They are operated by the Lava Hot Springs Foundation, an agency within the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The foundation consists of five board members appointed by the governor.
“It’s a world-class operation. It’s clean. It’s amazing. And if you go there on a summer day, you may not even be able to find a place to park,” Burtenshaw said.