BOISE — Lawmakers’ emails in the two weeks after a bill to raise the threshold to get an initiative on the ballot was introduced show both how widespread and well organized the opposition was.
The Post Register asked most members of the Republican House and Senate leadership and the Senate State Affairs Committee for all correspondence from Jan. 1, 2018 to March 18, 2019, discussing any proposed changes to the initiative process. It received 4,608 pages of emails and other documents in response, although many were duplicates since most people who opposed the bill emailed numerous lawmakers on the list. Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, introduced Senate Bill 1159 on March 5, and the overwhelming majority of the emails were sent between then and the 18th.
Grow’s bill, as it would have been amended by a companion House bill, would have raised the requirement to get an initiative on the ballot from 6 percent of registered voters' signatures in 18 of the state’s 35 legislative districts to 10 percent of signatures in two-thirds of districts. It also would have cut signature-gathering time from 18 to 9 months, as well as adding requirements to an initiative such as including a fiscal note and a source of funding for the proposal.
The measure’s Republican supporters said it would ensure rural voters were represented in the process, while opponents, including all of the Legislature’s Democrats and some Republicans, said it would effectively make it impossible for anyone except well-funded special interest groups to run an initiative. Democrats dubbed it the “Revenge on Voters Act,” casting it as retaliation for the successful 2018 initiative to expand Medicaid over the wishes of many GOP lawmakers, and groups such as Reclaim Idaho, which successfully spearheaded the expansion effort, mobilized their members to oppose the bill, calling and emailing lawmakers and packing public hearings to testify against it. The bills passed the House and Senate, but Gov. Brad Little vetoed them.
Many of the emails lawmakers got were form emails urging a “No” vote. When the Senate was debating one of the bills in early April Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene, urged her colleagues to ignore messages opposing the bill, saying modern technology has made it easy to send out thousands of messages.
However, hundreds of Idahoans also took the time to put their original thoughts into writing just in that two-week period explaining why they opposed the bill.
"This clearly seems like a response to the recent Medicaid expansion (initiative) which you are doing your best to invalidate, and perhaps a response to fear that other topics such as marijuana/hemp legalization may come up in the future," one Idaho Falls resident wrote to Senate State Affairs Committee members. "I think it is reprehensible and cowardly that you would consider this action rather than listen to all voices and then find ways to represent everyone, not your own pocketbooks or personal beliefs."
"I urge you in the strongest terms possible to vote this despicable, money-grubbing effort by outside lobbyists down in resounding defeat," wrote one Pocatello resident. "It is ill-conceived, and a slap in the face to the citizens of Idaho who affirmed their belief that all Idahoans should have adequate medical care."
Little's office received thousands of phone calls urging him to veto the bills and just a handful in favor. Little told the Post Register editorial board in April that, before vetoing the Senate bill, he spent a day in his office answering the phones himself, occasionally surprising callers who asked to leave a message for the governor before realizing they were speaking to the governor. He said he took calls from many people who opposed the bill, including a few people he knew, and none who supported it.
To give examples of the correspondence lawmakers got Senate State Affairs Committee Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, received 479 form emails during the period in question opposing the bill. She got 222 that appeared to be more individualized opposing the bill, eight supporting the bill, and 11 from “Watch Man,” a Hagerman resident who frequently emails state lawmakers copies of news articles to which he adds his own commentary. Watch Man, or Lee J. Halper, opposed the bill. Assistant Majority Leader Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, got 751 emails opposing the bill, including 11 from Watch Man, and four supporting it.
"The initiative process is a western phenomenon," one common form email read. "It was created to check corrupt politicians and to establish a way for average citizens to become directly involved in the political process. Idaho has had 28 ballot measures since the 1930s, of which (12) passed. This bill is an unnecessary solution in search of an imaginary problem."
"The Voter Revenge Act threatens Idaho’s democracy and the ability for everyday citizens to be involved," another read. "This bill would require a drastically larger amount of signatures taking five times longer than it currently would take. Because of that, grassroots efforts by the people fall to the wayside. Powerful corporations, wealthy political groups and politicians are the only ones who would be able to make changes to Idaho’s laws. Instead, we should all get a say."
Lawmakers only got a comparatively tiny handful of emails supporting the bill. A few came from the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, which voted at its December 2018 meeting to support a threshold of 6 percent of registered voters' signatures in all 35 of the state's legislative districts.
A handful of constituents did write supporting the bill. Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, got a higher share of supportive emails from ordinary people than most of the others — 102 of the emails he got opposed the changes while 18 supported them.
"I believe the initiative process should be harder than camping out in the Boise area and gaining support from only a select few who do not show a true representation of our state," one Blackfoot resident wrote to Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs.
Some supporters of the bill pointed to states like California and Oregon as examples of what can happen if the initiative process is overused. One Eagle man described himself as "a refugee from California" and blamed initiatives for growing government and for destroying the Republican Party in the once-red state by switching to a "jungle primary" system where the top two vote-getters, rather than one Democrat and one Republican, move on to the November election. The bill, he wrote, would make sure "big liberal cites can’t take over the state and impose their ideology on Idaho."
"Do you want Poop maps for Boise, Pocatello and Twin Falls?" he wrote. "Yes! There is a Poop Map app for San Francisco. We used to call SF the 'City.' It is a third world garbage pit now."
One of the earliest emails discussing the idea, which a constituent sent to Lodge in June 2018, suggested doing away with the initiative process altogether, worried it could be used to pass gun control legislation in the future.
"I would like you to look into finding a way to shield our constitutional rights from infringement through ballot initiatives," the author wrote. "Don’t believe it can happen that way? Look at Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Maine. The gun grabbers (bankrolled by Bloomberg, Everytown, Brady, etc.) are pulling out all the stops to push ballot initiatives for gun control."
Lodge replied she would have to consider the idea but expressed reservations.
"The initiative and referendum processes are creatures used mostly in the western US," she wrote. "I believe that is because us westerners are more independent. I wonder if you could use that process to secure other gun rights, turn what might be seen as a negative to a positive."
An informal group of House and Senate Republicans started discussing changes to the initiative process early in the 2019 session, before it became public knowledge. However, these talks apparently didn't happen by email, as the records request didn't shed any new light on the behind-the-scenes discussion.